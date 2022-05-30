The processor and the pea: New agri-food complex opens in Lethbridge

The provincial government is putting more money into a new approach to food production that's taking the industry by storm.

A $20-million plant protein facility, which began its life as a brewery, is now open in the city of Lethbridge. Canadian agrifood company PIP International operates the business that processes pea crops and tests new methods of harvesting them.

That company was awarded $1 million from the UCP government as part of its Emerging Opportunities program, to help create the facility.

Officials say the centre will provide a way for Canadian farmers, who are investing more and more of their time and effort into producing pulse crops, to create new and higher-value products "closer to home."

"The Government of Canada’s investment in this innovative pilot facility will redefine plant-based protein for the region, support our economy and continue to position Canada as a global leader in sustainable production," said Marie-Claude Bibeau, the federal minister of agriculture and agri-food in a release.

Nate Horner, Alberta's minister of agriculture, forestry and rural development, says the installation of the facility will create jobs and support economic diversity.

"With demand for plant-based foods increasing globally, investing in PIP's pilot facility is part of a larger strategy to grow and diversify Alberta’s emerging agri-food sector. PIP's new pilot facility is a stepping stone to a larger investment that will create new jobs and help grow Alberta’s budding plant protein sector," he said.

This facility is just the first phase of agriculture investment in the Lethbridge area, officials say.

Later this year, construction on a $150-million yellow pea processing facility will begin in Lethbridge.

Once complete, it's expected to process approximately 126,000 tonnes of yellow peas, support more than $75 million in annual contracts for growers and create 100 new jobs.