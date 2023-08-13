'The saving grace for agriculture': Farmers look to irrigation amid climate woes
Sean Stanford's wheat farm just south of Lethbridge, Alta. falls within the far left corner of Palliser's Triangle — an expanse of prairie grassland encompassing much of southeast Alberta, a swath of southern Saskatchewan, and the southwest corner of Manitoba.
The area is named for explorer Capt. John Palliser, who in 1857, famously declared the entire region a wasteland — so hot and arid that no crops would ever grow.
More than 160 years later, with parts of the prairie provinces suffering through another summer of drought conditions, Stanford's farm is certainly dry.
"I think we've had three inches of rain since we started seeding. It's been pretty dismal, honestly," he said in an interview in July.
But Stanford is growing crops, thanks to a series of small sprinklers, attached to a large pipe and powered by an electric motor that disperse water from a nearby irrigation canal over some of his fields.
“Hopefully this fall I’m going to put up a little more irrigation on a couple more fields of mine," Stanford said, adding he expects his non-irrigated, or dryland, acres to yield about a third of what his irrigated acres yield this year.
"You’re able to mitigate your risks a lot more. Moisture, in my mind, is the No. 1 driving factor in making a crop or not."
DROUGHT INSURANCE
The economy of southern Alberta would not exist as it does today without irrigation. As early as the late 1800s, public and private investors began to build a vast network of dams, reservoirs, canals and pipelines that opened the area up for settlement and turned John Palliser's so-called wasteland into a viable farming region.
According to the Alberta WaterPortal Society, there are now more than 8,000 kilometres of conveyance works and more than 50 water storage reservoirs devoted to managing 625,000 hectares of irrigated land in the province.
And while that's just over five per cent of the province's total agricultural land base, it accounts for 19 per cent of Alberta's gross primary agricultural production. Farmers in irrigation districts are able to produce high-value, specialized crops such as sugar beets and greenhouse vegetables.
"There are places that we simply wouldn't have an agriculture industry if irrigation wasn't happening — parts of the province are so dry that we wouldn't be growing anything," said Richard Phillips, general manager of the Bow River Irrigation District, which owns and operates several hundred kilometres of earth canals and water pipelines, as well as several reservoirs, in the Vauxhall area southeast of Calgary.
"We certainly wouldn't be growing the crops that are being grown."
In drier-than-normal years — like the one southeast Alberta is experiencing right now — irrigation is often the only thing standing in the way of full-fledged agricultural disaster, Phillips added.
"If it's a drought year, dryland produces next to nothing, whereas the irrigated areas are still producing excellent crops," Phillips said.
"It's great drought insurance, if you want to think of it that way."
A GROWING NEED
According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's most recent drought monitor report, 76 per cent of the country’s agricultural landscape is either abnormally dry or experiencing moderate to severe drought this summer.
Some farmers, depending on the region, are dealing with their third or even fourth consecutive year of drought — with 2021 being an exceptionally bad year that saw production of some crops in Canada fall to their lowest level in more than a decade.
That's part of the reason behind a recent push to modernize and expand irrigation infrastructure in this country.
In Alberta, in 2020, the province and the federal government through the Canada Infrastructure Bank announced a $932-million project to rehabilitate older irrigation equipment in the province, as well as construct or enlarge up to four off-stream irrigation storage reservoirs.
Saskatchewan has also announced a $4-billion project to double the amount irrigable land in the province.
Agriculture Canada predicts that changes in temperature and precipitation patterns due to climate change will increase reliance on irrigation and water-resource management in years to come — most notably across the Prairies and the interior of British Columbia, but "also in regions where there has not traditionally been a need to irrigate."
Jodie Parmar, head of project development for Western Canada with the Canada Infrastructure Bank, said even Ontario and some of the Atlantic provinces have expressed interest in exploring irrigation projects recently.
"When I engaged in 2020 with provincial governments, in Western Canada in particular, what I heard from them was the need to focus on agriculture and agri-food," Parmar said.
"And within that sub-sector, irrigation was their top ask."
THE LIMITS OF IRRIGATION
Parmer said irrigation can not only be used to bring water to areas that don't have enough, it can also improve the usage of the water that is available.
With climate change, for example, glaciers high in the Rocky Mountains are melting earlier in the season — and not at the time of year when farmers actually need the resulting runoff water. With irrigation, the water from those early-melting glaciers can be diverted and harnessed in reservoirs to be used for agriculture when it's actually needed.
But not everyone believes irrigation can solve all of agriculture's woes — at least, not without a price.
Even with effective water use management, there's a limit to how much water can be drawn from a single source — and a limit to how much expansion of irrigation the public will tolerate, said Maryse Bourgault, an agronomist at the University of Saskatchewan
"In Saskatchewan, (advocates) talk about Lake Diefenbaker being used for irrigation. But Lake Diefenbaker is also very much involved in tourism," she said.
"So how will the general public feel about us draining Lake Diefenbaker for irrigation?"
Bourgault added that over-irrigating can also raise the water table of the soil, and when that water evaporates, it leaves salts behind. She said in parts of the world, landscapes and ecosystems have suffered long-term damage.
“So I don’t believe (that it is a solution)," Bourgault said.
"I think at some point you’re going to overdo it. Even if you have the best management, at some point, nature happens.”
AGRICULTURAL LIFELINE
Irrigation is currently responsible for about 70 per cent of freshwater withdrawals worldwide. According to the Princeton Environmental Institute, about 90 per cent of water taken for residential and industrial uses eventually returns to the aquifer, but only about one-half of the water used for irrigation is reusable.
The remainder evaporates, is lost through leaky pipes or otherwise removed from the water cycle.
Bourgault said instead of expanding irrigation, farmers should be seeking to mitigate the effects of climate change through improved crop genetics and alternative farming practices like cover cropping, which can reduce the amount of moisture lost through evaporation.
Still, for farmers like Stanford, who have spent much of this past summer anxiously watching heat-shimmering skies for any hint of rain, irrigation is nothing less than a lifeline.
"If they could get some irrigation acres opened up all the way to the Saskatchewan border and beyond, that would be a huge benefit," Stanford said.
"To have more moisture, if it's not going to rain anymore around here, is going to be the saving grace for agriculture in this area."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to fight wildfires in Alberta, Northwest Territories
The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help Alberta and the Northwest Territories as wildfires threaten multiple communities in the area, several of which are under evacuation orders.
Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
As death toll from Maui wildfire reaches 93, effort to find and identify the dead is just beginning
As the death toll from a wildfire that razed a historic Maui town reached 93, authorities warned that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages. It's already the deadliest U.S. wildfire for over a century.
North Dakota teen survives nearly 30-metre fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon
A 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a fall of nearly 30 metres at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during a family trip.
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
'Mob of criminals' stole up to US$100K worth of merchandise at Los Angeles mall, police say
A 'mob of criminals' stole up to US$100,000 worth of merchandise from the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
English-speaking Canadians split on changing 'O Canada' lyrics to 'Our home on native land': survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. has revealed that English-speaking Canadians are divided over further “O Canada” revisions.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta
One person is dead after a plane that crashed into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta.
-
'The saving grace for agriculture': Farmers look to irrigation amid climate woes
Sean Stanford's wheat farm just south of Lethbridge, Alta. falls within the far left corner of Palliser's Triangle — an expanse of prairie grassland encompassing much of southeast Alberta, a swath of southern Saskatchewan, and the southwest corner of Manitoba.
-
Witnesses describe hearing gunshots moments before death of man in Edmonton park
Police are investigating after the death of a man in a central Edmonton playground on Friday.
Vancouver
-
$2,000 for half a labradoodle: Dog-breeding contract dispute resolved by B.C. tribunal
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ordered a man to pay more than $2,000 – representing half the value of one puppy – to resolve a dispute over a dog-breeding contract.
-
Vancouver grandmother can't find accessible housing, resorts to sleeping in abandoned home
A Vancouver woman wants to be spending time with her grandchildren as the summer months wind down. Instead, Leona, who asked CTV News not to use her last name, has spent the last few weeks homeless, finding refuge in an abandoned home in the city.
-
Businesses want commitment on when Highway 1 expansion will be complete
The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce is urging the B.C. government to commit to expanding the highway all the way to Chilliwack, by a certain date.
Atlantic
-
Upper Tantallon subdivision celebrates front line workers more than two months after wildfire
The Westwood Subdivision’s Westwood Hills Association organized a community appreciation event for first responders at Westwood Greenspace in Hammonds Plains.
-
N.B. RCMP identify body as one of the two men missing from fishing trip
Neguac RCMP have identified a body found Saturday as one of the missing men who never returned from a fishing trip in Brantville, N.B.
-
The Town of Lunenburg elects a new mayor
The Town of Lunenburg has announced Jamie Myra has been declared as the winner of the Lunenburg Special Mayoral Election.
Vancouver Island
-
$2,000 for half a labradoodle: Dog-breeding contract dispute resolved by B.C. tribunal
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ordered a man to pay more than $2,000 – representing half the value of one puppy – to resolve a dispute over a dog-breeding contract.
-
Heat warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued heat warnings for a large swath of B.C.'s South Coast, including eastern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
BC Hydro aims to raise EV charging fees, but customers say time-based fees are unfair
BC Hydro wants to raise rates at public electric vehicle charging stations by 15 per cent from Sept. 1, which the company says would allow it to recover the costs of providing them over 10 years.
Toronto
-
Unions say Ontario teachers likely won't have contracts before school year, citing slow pace of bargaining
For the second year in a row, teachers across the province will be returning to school in September without a collective agreement and the unions representing Ontario’s educators are expressing frustration with the slow pace of bargaining.
-
Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
-
Man, 25, drowns in Lake Ontario: OPP
A 25-year-old man from Toronto drowned in Lake Ontario Saturday afternoon, police say.
Montreal
-
Teenage boy, 16, killed in crash on Montreal's Ile-Bizard
A 16-year-old was killed after crashing during the night on Île-Bizard in Montréal.
-
Montreal Pride Parade will kick off on Sunday afternoon
A year after a last-minute cancellation that caused a stir, the Pride Parade will take place on Sunday afternoon in downtown Montreal. Thousands of marchers are expected, as are a number of political figures.
-
Montreal urban fish farmers say their Arctic char cuts greenhouse gases and waste
The Opercule urban fish ram is the creation of David Dupaul-Chicoine and Nicolas Paquin, who met each other when they were studying aquaculture in college on Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula. What began as an experiment raising fish in Dupaul-Chicoine's garage has turned into a commercial operation that they expect will soon produce between 25 and 30 tonnes of Arctic char per year.
Ottawa
-
A look inside the most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the 10 most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa.
-
Overnight traffic stop leads to gun, drug seizure
Ottawa police say a driver was arrested downtown this weekend and a search turned up drugs and a gun.
-
Unions say Ontario teachers likely won't have contracts before school year, citing slow pace of bargaining
For the second year in a row, teachers across the province will be returning to school in September without a collective agreement and the unions representing Ontario’s educators are expressing frustration with the slow pace of bargaining.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge Coun. Donna Reid passes away
Ward 1 Cambridge city councillor Donna Reid has died.
-
Police arrest man following break-in and assault in Kitchener neighbourhood
Wilderness Drive in Kitchener is quiet Saturday following a disturbing incident that happened shortly after midnight.
-
Serious injuries after over 20 people get into bar brawl in Cambridge: WRPS
A man has been seriously hurt after an alleged fight involving 20-25 people at a bar in Cambridge.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon to cut down 31 trees due to Dutch elm disease
The City of Saskatoon will raze a row of trees along Central Avenue after the discovery of Dutch elm disease.
-
Prince Albert to get Ronald McDonald House
Prince Albert is getting its own Ronald McDonald House to support children and families in the region.
-
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
Northern Ontario
-
Canoer missing on northern Ont. lake after boat capsizes
Ontario Provincial Police along with Canadian military personnel and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are searching for a missing canoer after their canoe capsized Friday evening.
-
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
-
Victims in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide identified
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
Winnipeg
-
'Music is healing': No Stone Unturned concert honours MMIWG
North End residents gathered for an afternoon of music, food, celebration, and remembrance Saturday as a picnic/concert celebrated community and honoured the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).
-
Strike causing low liquor levels at Manitoba bars
The food and beverage industry is having to go the extra mile to secure liquor, but the cost to do it is running up a tab.
-
Police close McGillivray after fatal motorcycle crash
Winnipeg police have confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider after a crash on McGillivray Boulevard Friday night.
Regina
-
'Amazing project': Sask. town extends call to find new purpose for historic convent
The Town of Gravelbourg has extended its call for expressions of interest (EOI) to repurpose its historic convent, constructed in 1917.
-
'Story of inclusivity and respect': Regina Open Door Society unveils community mural
After months of planning and hard work, the Regina Open Door Society unveiled a community mural on their building.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.