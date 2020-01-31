CALGARY -- Refunds are being offered for the remaining shows of The Strumbellas Canadian tour after the band announced prevously postponed shows are now cancelled.

The hospitalization of a band member in early January prompted The Strumbellas to postpone their scheduled tour stops in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

The postponed shows included a Jan. 14 concert in Calgary at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium and a Jan. 15 stop at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton.

On Friday, the Toronto-based band announced the decision to cancel the postponed shows on social media.

Hi everyone,

When we postponed our Canadian tour, the outpouring of love from all of you was overwhelming. This has been a difficult time for all of us, and your continued love and support has given us even more motivation to focus fully on getting back to good health and back out on the road.

Considering all of the factors involved with healing and tour logistics, it has become clear that we wouldn’t be able to reschedule the shows until at least the fall, and that’s just too long to keep you guys waiting with tickets in hand. Because of this, we have made the very hard decision to cancel the Canadian tour. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.

We are so grateful to you – our fan family. You mean so much to us and that’s why we need to press pause on live shows until we’re able to give you 100%. Knowing our fans have our back is the greatest support we could ever ask for. Thank you for standing by us. We love you.

Darryl, Dave, Izzy, Jer, Jon and Simon.