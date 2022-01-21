Theatre Calgary wants audience to choose 2022 production

Theatre Calgary is allowing its audience to choose a production that will be performed in the 2022-23 season, which also comes with a chance to win prizes.

Calgary's Choices will allow audiences to vote for one of six productions between Jan. 24 to Feb. 6, including:

Jimmy Buffet's Escape From Margaritaville, music and lyrics by Jimmy Buffet, book by Greg Garcia & Mike O'Malley;

The Rez Sistersby Tomson Highway;

Into the Woods, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine, originally directed on Broadway by James Lapine, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick;

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens;

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, by August Wilson;, and;

Red Velvet by Lolita Chakrabarti.

Everyone who votes will also be entered to win a grand prize Ultimate Staycation Weekend For Two, valued at $1,500 and presented by the Hyatt Regency Calgary and Theatre Calgary.

Other prizes include season subscriptions and tickets to the winning show (must be age 18+ to win).

"We wanted to create a fun and unique opportunity to engage with Calgarians after so many disruptions over the past two years," said artistic director Stafford Arima.

"'Calgary' is part of our theatre's name and we wanted to give the city a chance to vote from a selection of works that offers something for everyone. This is an opportunity for Calgary to interact with us in a new way."

The winning choice will be unveiled in March and the remainder of the lineup will be announced later this spring.

"I am very excited to see which of these titles is chosen, and I can say that any of these shows will fit in beautifully with the exciting, bold, and diverse 2022-23 season we have planned," said Arima.