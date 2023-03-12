'Their eyes were burning': Former Calgarian producer Odessa Rae heads for Oscars Sunday for Navalny
A former Calgarian is up for an Oscar Sunday night at the Academy Awards.
Odessa Rae is one of the producers of Navalny, the documentary about Alexy Navalny, the man many believe poses the greatest political threat to Vladimir Putin.
It's up for Best Documentary Feature Film Sunday night and after winning the BAFTA – the British Oscar – in the same category, has to be considered a leading candidate.
Rae spoke to CTV News last weekend about the experience of shooting the film in the Black Forest of Bavaria, where Navalny recuperated during the pandemic after Putin enlisted some people to poison him on a flight one day.
UKRAINE, 2020
The film was directed by Toronto's Daniel Roher (Once Were Brothers), who Rae found herself with in Ukraine in the autumn of 2020, trying to put together a documentary film about the Ukrainian pursuit of some members of the Wagner Group, Putin's mercenaries.
It wasn't going very well.
The duo were working with a Bulgarian investigative journalist named Christo Grozev, who told them, one day, on a flight from Kyiv to Vienna, where Christo was based, that he had a lead on the identities of who had poisoned Navalny.
"We were both like, 'Do you know him?'" Rae said. "Because obviously it was a very big story at the time.
The crew of Navalny (Photo courtesy Odessa Rae)
"And Christo was like, I don't really but we follow each other on Twitter and he knows who I am so I'm going to have to reach out to tell him I have lead into who poisoned him."
That led to them enquiring into whether someone was doing a documentary about Navalny's journey.
Someone had to be, they thought. It's too good a story.
"There was actually no one filming with him," Rae said. "And it was COVID, so it was difficult for people to go and meet with him. And we were (already) in Vienna, because of filming this other (Wagner) thing, and at that time, he had been moved (to a small motel in the Black Forest).
Grozev reached out on Twitter and he heard back. The next thing Rae knew, Roher and Grozev were driving into the Black Forest, to pitch Navalny on doing a documentary about his quest to become the Russian president.
After a few weeks of radio silence, the word came back from the Navalny camp: they were welcome to document Navalny's recovery and would receive full access to him.
Odessa Rae and Navalny director Daniel Roher
THE COLD CALL SEQUENCE
That led to an extraordinary sequence in the film that was one-part Borat mockumentary and one part James Bond: Navalny on camera one morning, cold calling members of the kill team assigned to kill him.
"I think Navalny actually came up with that on the very first day we met him," Rae says. "We arrived and had all this data we wanted to show Navalny, and so Navalny was looking at these possible identities of this kill team and thought, 'Gosh, if we're going to publish their names, why don't I just give them a call on the morning before publication and be like, hey, it's Navalny, why did you try and kill me?"
One by one, Navalny calls his would-be assassins, who are professionally trained not to talk on anything but a secure line, and one by one they refused to speak to him – which is about how Rae figured it would go.
"That would be a good little set piece – and we really thought it would amount (to nothing more)."
Navalny and Odessa Rae during the shooting of Navalny (Photo courtesy Odessa Rae)
But Grozev, who writes for a Netherlands-based investigative journalism website called Bellingcat, rigged the phone Navalny was using so that it appeared to be coming from FSB headquarters.
After a number of hang ups, Navalny starts talking to someone but there's no hang up. He's speaking in Russian, so neither Rae nor Roher could understand any of it, but from the looks on the face of Grozev and others in the crew, she could tell something extraordinary was taking place – and it was.
The spy confessed to the whole thing and Roher's cameras captured all of it on film – which turned the entire experience into a little more of a James Bond movie than Rae wanted it to be.
"This was probably one of the scariest moments of the whole shoot, because we thought God, if the FSB are actually doing their job, they're probably watching him," she said. "And listening to him, and they could break down that door right now, and kill us all for that footage, because we thought – this phone call could take down the Russian government.
"It was just that insane," she added. "That this guy had just basically divulged, had confessed, to the planning and the execution of the poisoning of a Russian citizen – by the government.
"We were just running around like crazy.'Upload the footage!' 'Call the police' Call for backup!
"That was the day David and I looked at each other and thought, we have a movie. We have a crazy movie!"
All of that was shot on camera equipment rented by Rae, who put it on her credit card, before any funding had been secured. The film was eventually financed by CNN Films and HBO Max, among others.
"You know, the spirit of documentary filmmaking," she says. "You think you have a great lead and you just have to jump in with both feet – it's usually you bearing the cost at the beginning of the journey – whatever exploration you do, at the time, Daniel and I were not famous filmmakers – but we believed in this possible story we were going to, and just decided to take the risk."
CALGARY YEARS
Rae was born in Calgary, but moved to India, with her mother and father when she was an infant.
The family moved back to Calgary when she was eight and she lived in the city until she was 13, where she was partly raised by her grandparents when her parents' marriage broke up.
"My grandfather and grandmother, they're both very old Calgarians," she says. "My grandfather started a company called Great West Kenworth and my aunts and uncles – I have many aunts and uncles in Calgary, my entire mother's side of the family are all still there and we still spend holidays and Christmas there. I think I have about 17 cousins in Calgary.
Navalny producer Odessa Rae was born in Calgary, and lived there between the age of 8 and 13 (Photo courtesy Odessa Rae)
"Calgary is a huge part of my family and my life and my upbringing," she said. "My mother went back to University of Calgary when we came back from India – it's been wonderful to watch that city grow and evolve.
"It has a very special place in my heart."
Rae is an actress (Smallville, Hard Candy, Leverage, and A Dog's Christmas Miracle, among many others) who studied international relations at the University of Toronto, speaks Japanese and was involved with the creation of Ivanhoe Pictures, which produced Crazy Rich Asians.
She executive produced a film called Of Dust and Bones and had a role in a rom-com directed by Heather Graham called Half Magic.
Before Navalny, she produced the documentary The Story Won't Die, about a group of Syrian artists continuing to make art during that country's civil war. It aired on Apple and Amazon Prime in 2022.
A LITTLE MORE THAN A HIT MOVIE
Navalny has become a hit in Hollywood, but given where the world is at with the invasion of Ukraine, it feels like a little more than that.
It feels like a film that might change history. Navalny recovered from being poisoned – and returned to Russia, despite being fully aware that Putin is trying to kill him. He's currently in prison, in poor health.
The night Navalny won the BAFTA for Best Documentary, Navalny went on Twitter where he recounted meeting Roher and Rae - all while admitting he hasn't yet been able to see the film.
"I think back to the day I met this weird couple," he wrote. "The Canadian director, who had his camera wrapped in duct tape, and his redheaded producer, who knew Japanese - and I think about how great it was that I agreed to do this film quite unexpectedly for myself."
"Their eyes were burning and I thought it would be nice to work with people with burning eyes."
Meanwhile Grozev, the Bulgarian journalist, landed on Russia's Most Wanted list in December, just before the Oscar nominations were announced.
Is Alexy Navalny the way out of the war in Ukraine?
"It's a very humbling thought but I think people change history," Rae says. "We just capture one person who is incredibly brave and an example for all of us to watch and learn from.
"Navalny is someone who just reminds us to be that. To not be afraid."
Daniel Roher, Alexy Navalny, and Odessa Rae (Photo courtesy Odessa Rae)
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Does money buy you happiness? Researchers join forces to reveal the answer
A recent study finds the relationship between money and happiness may be more complex than previously thought. For most people, researchers said, more money meant more happiness, but noted 'if you're rich and miserable, more money won't help.'
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
More coverage disruptions at BBC as Lineker crisis deepens
The BBC's sports coverage faced a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.
Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars
Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
Police: Stalker kills woman, husband in Seattle-area home
A longhaul truck driver from Texas who became obsessed with a software engineer in Washington state after meeting her through a social media chatroom app killed her, her husband and himself after stalking them for months, police said.
Sister grieves for American killed in Mexico kidnapping
Zalandria Brown urged her brother, Zindell, not to travel to Mexico earlier this month. While preparing for his first trip out of the country, the 28-year-old from South Carolina felt something more than nerves, his sister said.
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
Flair Airlines says four of its aircraft seized in a 'commercial dispute'
Passengers travelling with Flair Airlines were 'impacted' on Saturday after four of its leased aircraft were seized in Toronto, Edmonton and Waterloo, Ont., in what the company described as a 'commercial dispute.'
Edmonton
-
Moving forward: Edmonton doctor recalls highs and lows of working during COVID-19
A local doctor who worked in a COVID-19 ICU unit says she and her colleagues are just starting to process how Saturday marks three years since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.
-
Maple Leafs score four times in the second period, down McDavid's Oilers 7-4
John Tavares scored twice as part of a four-goal barrage in the second period as the Toronto Maple Leafs roared back from a 3-1 deficit to down the Edmonton Oilers 7-4 on Saturday.
-
Flair Airlines says four of its aircraft seized in a 'commercial dispute'
Passengers travelling with Flair Airlines were 'impacted' on Saturday after four of its leased aircraft were seized in Toronto, Edmonton and Waterloo, Ont., in what the company described as a 'commercial dispute.'
Vancouver
-
Appeal court dismisses District of North Vancouver's bid to avoid paying woman $900K
B.C.'s highest court has rejected the District of North Vancouver's attempt to avoid paying $900,000 in compensation to a woman whose home it expropriated for highway construction in 2019.
-
Duelling protests in Vancouver on 3-year pandemic anniversary
Saturday marks the third anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.
-
Woman forced to flee Afghanistan reunited with her dog nearly 2 years later
A woman who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in 2021 was reunited with her dog near the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Surrey, B.C., Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Climate change hits home for some on P.E.I. but takes back seat in election
A week into the Prince Edward Island election campaign, some observers are questioning why climate change is not front and centre on the campaign trail.
-
Drag Queen book reading sparks duelling protests in Moncton
Two protests took place outside the Moncton Main Library on Saturday in response to a Drag Queen book reading event.
-
37th annual ringette tournament returns, bringing together hundreds of Maritime athletes
After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Riverview-Dieppe Ringette Tournament returned to Greater Moncton, N.B., this weekend -- hosting 90 teams from across the Maritimes
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria bus drivers' union reaches tentative agreement with BC Transit
Greater Victoria transit workers who have been without a contract for nearly a year may soon get a new one.
-
Rally held for North Island health care
North Island residents gathered in Port McNeill Saturday morning to show their support for health-care workers and voice their frustration with the provincial government's response to staff shortages in the region.
-
Hugging cat befriends dog missing both front legs in Victoria
Katie Thorne's cat Otis loves to hug, so naturally that's how he greeted her new, two-legged dog named Mama Roo.
Toronto
-
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
-
Flair Airlines says four of its aircraft seized in a 'commercial dispute'
Passengers travelling with Flair Airlines were 'impacted' on Saturday after four of its leased aircraft were seized in Toronto, Edmonton and Waterloo, Ont., in what the company described as a 'commercial dispute.'
-
Maple Leafs score four times in the second period, down McDavid's Oilers 7-4
John Tavares scored twice as part of a four-goal barrage in the second period as the Toronto Maple Leafs roared back from a 3-1 deficit to down the Edmonton Oilers 7-4 on Saturday.
Montreal
-
'She's a trooper': Survivor of Herron care home crisis celebrates 100th birthday
Forty-seven seniors died during the COVID-19 pandemic after they were abandoned at the Herron care home in Dorval, Que. Antonietta Pollice survived. And on Saturday, she celebrated a milestone: her 100th birthday.
-
Three years in: Quebec hasn't seen the last of COVID-19, says doctor
It's been a tumultuous three years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the situation in Canada is relatively stable. But, as one Quebec doctor points out, stable does not mean over -- far from it.
-
Impaired driving suspected in Monteregie crash that left 1 dead, 4 injured
A young man who was driving the wrong way on Highway 20 in the Montérégie region was arrested after a head-on collision killed one person and left four others injured.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario roofing company warns of door-to-door scam using its name
The owner of an eastern Ontario roofing company says he received three calls in one day about a door-to-door scam using its name.
-
Here's when Ottawa could see snow over March Break
Environment Canada is calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday, with more snow possible on Tuesday.
-
Saying goodbye to the Rideau Street McDonald's and March Break: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five things to watch in Ottawa this week.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by LRT train in Waterloo
A 49-year-old man has died following a collision involving an LRT train in Waterloo on Saturday night.
-
-
'We're just so fortunate that he's still with us': Parents of LRT crash victim speak out
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after a collision with an LRT train in front of a Kitchener high school.
Saskatoon
-
'Here for a good time': Western Canada’s largest cheerleading competition descends on Warman, Sask.
Over 2,500 athletes turned out to compete in the 16th annual Warman Cheer Classic.
-
10-year-old boy missing in Saskatoon has been located safe
Saskatoon Police announced Sunday morning that the missing 10-year-old boy has been located.
-
Saskatoon rolling out green carts starting Monday
The City of Saskatoon said it will be delivering green carts and kitchen pail starter kits to homes around the city beginning on March 13.
Northern Ontario
-
Does money buy you happiness? Researchers join forces to reveal the answer
A recent study finds the relationship between money and happiness may be more complex than previously thought. For most people, researchers said, more money meant more happiness, but noted 'if you're rich and miserable, more money won't help.'
-
‘Ceremonial and Sacred’ headdress stolen ahead of Little Native Hockey League tournament
The Chief of the Nipissing First Nation’s truck was stolen early Saturday morning in Mississauga and with it a “ceremonial and sacred” headdress.
-
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before any symptoms show up due to genetic mutations, according to a new study.
Winnipeg
-
-
The online art auction raising money to teach English to Ukrainian newcomers
Winnipeg's Ukrainian cultural and educational centre is offering up the chance to own a beautiful piece of art and help Ukrainian newcomers settling in Manitoba.
-
Regina
-
Yorkton RCMP ask for help in finding wanted man
Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man.
-
Former CFL player Darnell Sankey making quick adjustment to playing in XFL
It hasn't taken Darnell Sankey long to adjust to life in the XFL.
-
Fire in Heritage neighbourhood under investigation: Regina fire
Fire crews in Regina responded to a fire at a two-storey home in the Heritage Neighbourhood.