‘There was tragedy, but it’s also a story of survival’: Marking 120 years since the Frank Slide

The Frank Slide, which happened 120 years ago, wiped out a portion of the town, including a several houses, a shoe shop, livery stable, the mine buildings and a construction camp. The Frank Slide, which happened 120 years ago, wiped out a portion of the town, including a several houses, a shoe shop, livery stable, the mine buildings and a construction camp.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina