Thieves steal ATM from Signal Hill Superstore
Thieves drove a vehicle through an entrance of the Superstore in Signal Hill early Saturday and stole an ATM.
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 12:58PM MDT
Calgary police are looking for suspects after thieves smashed their way into a grocery store in the southwest and made off with a bank machine.
Investigators say that at around 5:40 a.m., a group of suspects in a white van or truck crashed through the front doors of the Superstore, loaded up the bank machine and then took off.
The store suffered signifcant damage as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call CPS.