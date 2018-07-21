Calgary police are looking for suspects after thieves smashed their way into a grocery store in the southwest and made off with a bank machine.

Investigators say that at around 5:40 a.m., a group of suspects in a white van or truck crashed through the front doors of the Superstore, loaded up the bank machine and then took off.

The store suffered signifcant damage as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPS.