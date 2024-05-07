This Alberta whisky took home a prestigious award at an international competition

An Alberta distillery took home a prestigious honour for its whisky at an international spirits competition.

Eau Claire Distillery received a platinum medal for its Rupert's Exceptional Whisky at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) this week, according to a Tuesday news release.

It is the first Canadian distillery to earn the award at the competition.

"To be recognized as the first Canadian distillery to achieve platinum status is an incredible honour and a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence," said David Farran, founder and president at Eau Claire Distillery.

"Most distilleries strive for years to achieve this level of recognition, and we are proud to have reached this milestone on our 10th anniversary."

The whisky received the honour after earning its third double gold medal in a row.

According to The Tasting Alliance, which runs the annual competition, a spirit receives a double gold medal rating after being awarded a gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel.

“These are among the finest products in the world,” the alliance said on its website.

The gold medals are awarded to “exceptional spirits that are near the pinnacle of achievement.”

Eau Claire debuted Rupert's Exceptional Whisky in 2020. The distillery is located in Turner Valley, approximately 65 kilometres south of Calgary.

The SFWSC is regarded as the most respected and influential spirits competition in the world.

The 2024 SFWSC was held from April 5 to 7.