LETHBRIDGE -- The nation's top bull riders gathered at the ENMAX Centre in Lethbridge Aug. 27 and 28 for the first stop in the Pro Bull Riders (PBR) 2021 season for the Elite Cup Series.

It was the first major ticketed event at the venue since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and fans came out in droves to cheer on some of Canada's bravest athletes.

"Oh man, I'm very pumped. It's just so nice to be going back to a packed arena and just the excitement of all of this is unreal," said one fan just moments before the competition kicked off.

That fan certainly wasn't disappointed.

Aside from getting up close and personal with some of the strongest bulls in the country, the riders put on a memorable show that went right down to the wire before PBR legend and two-time Canadian champion Zane Lambert stole the show, securing the win with a stellar 90-pont ride to cap off Saturday night.

The wily veteran said he's pushed for a win in Lethbridge roughly 10 times over the years to no avail, so to lock in a win this time around as he nears the twilight of his bull riding career is that much sweeter.

"I think I've gotten second here twice and other guys just beat me with better bulls," he said.

"This time, I was able to pick our bulls in the short go and I picked one I knew I could get a bunch of points on to challenge for that win."

The bull he chose for his final ride of the night was named 'Catch my Drift', the reigning bull of the year.

Callum Miller, the Australian superstar finished the event in second place, while Garrett Green of Meeting Creek, Alberta placed third.

With the win in Lethbridge, Lambert, who is originally from Ponoka, Alta., has propelled himself to the top of the PBR Canada National standings.

Not lost in the excitement of the night was the stellar performance from Claresholm native rookie sensation Griffin Smeltzer who scored his first-ever 90-point PBR ride, earning him a fourth place tie with Cadogan, Alta.'s Lonnie West.

"This crowd was outstanding tonight. I mean, I looked over a few times and saw buddies that I went to school with," he said.

"I'm just really happy to have done good in front of them and prove to them that I want to be somebody."

The 21-year-old Smeltzer now sits in the eighth spot of the national standings.

Riders now have just over a month off before the PBR Canada Cup Series heads to Grande Prairie for the 'Buck Wild' competition Oct. 1 and 2.