CALGARY -- A tech company, with an office in Calgary, is offering a fast way to test visitors to events and businesses before they even come into contact with other customers.

The Citizen Care Pod, developed by Connectus Global, provides coronavirus testing, with results available within 12 to 15 minutes.

"This is something you would see outside a venue or an industrial site," said CEO Michael Anderson.

"If I was going to a concert it would be part of your ticket. If I was going to work, it would be part of your employment."

The pods can also link together, accommodating up to 6,000 people per hour depending on the sequence of the pods.

If a test does come back positive, there are protocols to follow.

"They will get an audible and visual alarm as well as a push notification to their phone. They (will also) need to go to a certain entry or exit at the event where they will be given more instruction," said Anderson.

The University of Denver is using the pods and there is interest from other institutions like the province of Manitoba, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.