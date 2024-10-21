This huge entertainment venue is set to open in Calgary

A new 80,000 sq ft entertainment venue, featuring gaming, sports, movies and dining, is set to open in Southcentre Mall soon.

PowerPlay is described as a “cutting-edge, premium entertainment emporium” that features “state-of-the-art technology, high-tech interactive game zones and chef-led cuisine.”

The facility, scheduled to open in November, will house a number of activities, including:

Immersive Gamebox, which allows users to step into a 360-degree digital world without the use of a virtual reality headset;

Strikezone Baseball Simulator, offering a “life-like” baseball simulator for all ages and skill levels;

Golfzon Social, “state-of-the-art golf simulators” that feature renowned courses;

Bowling and arcade, geared toward casual and competitive players alike; and

Dine-In Cinemas, offering a micro-cinema experience that features in-seat dining and gourmet bites.

“PowerPlay’s arrival is a game-changer for the local recreational and dining scene,” said Abigail Alfonso, the general manager of Southcentre Mall.

“This innovative Calgary concept is a model entertainment destination in the heart of a growing residential area that is creating jobs close to home.”

The facility is planning to expand further in 2025 to include a speakeasy, rooftop patio, laser tag arena and a Starbucks.

Powerplay is expecting to hire 150 people to work at the venue. It is hosting a job fair on Friday, Oct. 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be hosted at Southcentre Mall, in the lower-level admin offices. Anyone looking to attend can enter the mall near the Crate & Barrel, go down the escalator and turn right to find the fair.

Applicants are encouraged to arrive with resumes and be ready for preliminary interviews.