‘This is not the time to garden’: Calgary expected to face water crunch for another week
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
Chris Huston, the city’s manager of drinking water distribution, said the city was inspecting the feeder line that ruptured Wednesday, but that it would take time to repair.
“It’s complex,” he said. “If everything goes well, we’re looking at another five to seven days.”
City crews have reached the damaged section of the water main break and overnight were able to clear water, dirt and debris in order to analyze the location of the leak, the city said in a Saturday media release.
It added that cews are preparing the feeder main for inspection in order to determine next steps towards cutting the damaged section of pipe and replacing it.
City of Calgary Water Services Director Nany Mackay said Saturday that water demand for the city and surrounding communities of Airdrie, Chestermere and Okotoks was 484 litres, which was equal to the city’s ability to provide water.
“We made progress on pumping water,” Mackay said. “And our (water) supply is in a more sustainable position (as a result).”
While residents met the challenge Friday, Mackay issued a warning about water use over the weekend, with a particular focus on the need to not use water for outdoor activities.
That includes watering lawns, filling pools, hot tubs, washing cars and gardening.
“I’m a gardener,” Mackay said, “but this is not the time to garden.”
Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek was more blunt.
After thanking residents for restricting their water use and helping the city meet its goal of a 25 per cent reduction in water consumption, she said city water supply is still in crisis and will be for the coming week.
“We will run out of water if we don’t take some individual actions,” she said.
Pointing to the community of Bowness, where the water main break occurred, Gondek took time to thank more than 700 businesses in the community who she said are doing everything they can to limit water use.
“Keep using businesses in Bowness,” she said. “Buy coffee, buy a pastry.
“They could really use your support right now.”
Fire ban in place
An active fire ban remains in place, said Sue Henry, Calgary’s emergency management agency chief.
“This allows for our fire department to ensure they have water available for any critical firefighting work,” she said.
Henry said the city has received 300 calls on its 311 line reporting water misuse, and 23 calls relating to the fire ban.
No tickets have been issued so far, but could be in the future, she added.
Boil water advisory continues
A boil water advisory remains in effect for Bowness. Mackay said the timeline for the lifting of that could extend beyond the 5-7 days required to fix the feeder main, as the city needs the water supply to return to normal before it can flush the pipes in Bowness.
Road restrictions remain in place. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area around 16 Ave. and Home Road.
Updates are available at Calgary.ca/wateroutages.
With files from Tyler Barrow
