CALGARY
Calgary

    • This weekend, you'll need to bundle up more than the past couple days

    Share

    Still a lovely weekend to enjoy, but it won't be the warm temperatures we've had these past couple days.

    Friday in Calgary, we got to a high of 18 C (wow!); Saturday, just a high of 6 C.

    A small chance of a couple snowflakes (nothing significant) on Saturday night.

    Sunday, a normal daytime high of 4 C.

    Remembrance Day Monday will have a high in the double digits.

    It's a little early to tell, but the temperature at 11 a.m. should be around 2 C for the start of ceremonies.

    It will be a little breezy and get windier Monday afternoon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News