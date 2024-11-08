This weekend, you'll need to bundle up more than the past couple days

Still a lovely weekend to enjoy, but it won't be the warm temperatures we've had these past couple days.

Friday in Calgary, we got to a high of 18 C (wow!); Saturday, just a high of 6 C.

A small chance of a couple snowflakes (nothing significant) on Saturday night.

Sunday, a normal daytime high of 4 C.

Remembrance Day Monday will have a high in the double digits.

It's a little early to tell, but the temperature at 11 a.m. should be around 2 C for the start of ceremonies.

It will be a little breezy and get windier Monday afternoon.