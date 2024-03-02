Thousands of boxes of Girl Guide cookies have arrived in Calgary

It’s one of the sweetest deliveries on AMJ Campbell Moving Company’s calendar.

Saturday more than 17,000 cases of Girl Guide cookies landed at company’s warehouse at 1722 118 Avenue N.E.

Calgary Girl Guides were there to pick up their cases and soon roughly 204,000 boxes of cookies will be hitting the streets.

This time around they will be selling the classic vanilla and chocolate cookies and once again the price is $6.00 per box.

From the initial inception of Girl Guide cookies in 1927, cookie sales continue to be the official fundraiser for Girl Guides of Canada.

Each box of Girl Guide Cookies sold helps support diverse and exciting program and activities for members.

Twice a year, AMJ Campbell Moving Company partners with Girl Guides of Canada to help distribute the cookies from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

The company delivers to Happy Valley-Goose Bay out east, to Vancouver Island out west, and all the way up to Inuvik in the Northwest Territories.