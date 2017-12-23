As the temperature remains well below the freezing mark, many at-risk Calgarians find themselves at the mercy of the elements.

On Friday, youth members of the Greek Orthodox Church of Calgary gathered at the Calgary Drop-In and Rehab Centre to distribute the more than 2,000 socks members of the congregation donated to the cause.

"It's such a great way for us, as a church, to understand the real meaning of Christmas and what it is for and how to help out others who are just like you and I just in a different position," said Athena Manolakos. “We’re in a society with so much consumerism and we want the next biggest thing. We don’t ever appreciate what’s so small. It’s nice for these people to have something small and it warms our hearts.”

Shanika Abeysinghe of the Calgary Drop-In and Rehab Centre says the gesture will pay immediate dividends.

“Sock donations are so helpful,” explained Abeysinghe. “It prevents frostbite which is something we see a lot o, especiall throughout the winter. Protecting them from that, it may seem like a small thing that you're donating socks but it will prevent them from losing limbs.”

Staff at the centre attempt to spread joy to clients throughout the holiday season. On Saturday, the clients will be treated to holiday movies and a comedy show is scheduled for next week. In previous weeks, clients have participated in cookie decorating and card making and enjoyed festive musical performances.