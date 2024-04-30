CALGARY
Calgary

    • Thousands without power as heavy snow blankets Calgary

    Snow is back in Calgary after several days of warm weather at the end of April. The conditions are creating slippery roads and even power outages in some areas. Snow is back in Calgary after several days of warm weather at the end of April. The conditions are creating slippery roads and even power outages in some areas.
    Share

    Heavy, wet snow is causing problems Tuesday morning, including knocking out power for thousands of people.

    According to Enmax, several thousand people on the eastern edge of Calgary lost power early Tuesday due to "adverse weather."

    As of 7 a.m., there are three outages due to weather, but five other disruptions are still under investigation.

    The largest outage, according to the company's website, is affecting about 1,655 people in Bayview, Chinook Park, Eagle Ridge, Glenmore Park, Haysboro, Kelvin Grove and Pump Hill.

    Calgary remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada, noting the potential for significant snowfall this week.

    The weather service said could continue through to Wednesday, with total snowfall expected to be between 10 and 25 centimetres by Thursday morning.

    "The snow will be heavy and wet, and will be mixed with rain in some areas, so total snowfall accumulations will vary widely," the agency wrote.

    Coincidentally, Calgary city council will be taking some time to discuss its snow clearing budget on Tuesday.

    Officials will be debating a plan to improve the time it takes to clear major routes and other infrastructure.

    It's also looking at increasing the amount of money in its snow reserve from $15 million to $22 million.

    Two new fines are also expected to be discussed – one for throwing snow from in front of your home into the street and another for pushing snow into bike lanes.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News