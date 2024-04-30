Thousands without power as heavy snow blankets Calgary
Heavy, wet snow is causing problems Tuesday morning, including knocking out power for thousands of people.
According to Enmax, several thousand people on the eastern edge of Calgary lost power early Tuesday due to "adverse weather."
As of 7 a.m., there are three outages due to weather, but five other disruptions are still under investigation.
The largest outage, according to the company's website, is affecting about 1,655 people in Bayview, Chinook Park, Eagle Ridge, Glenmore Park, Haysboro, Kelvin Grove and Pump Hill.
Calgary remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada, noting the potential for significant snowfall this week.
The weather service said could continue through to Wednesday, with total snowfall expected to be between 10 and 25 centimetres by Thursday morning.
"The snow will be heavy and wet, and will be mixed with rain in some areas, so total snowfall accumulations will vary widely," the agency wrote.
Coincidentally, Calgary city council will be taking some time to discuss its snow clearing budget on Tuesday.
Officials will be debating a plan to improve the time it takes to clear major routes and other infrastructure.
It's also looking at increasing the amount of money in its snow reserve from $15 million to $22 million.
Two new fines are also expected to be discussed – one for throwing snow from in front of your home into the street and another for pushing snow into bike lanes.
