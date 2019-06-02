RCMP have confirmed to CTV News that three men have died in a small plane crash on Saturday night southeast of the City of Medicine Hat.

Cpl. Curtis Peters with the Alberta RCMP says the plane took off at 10:15 p.m. and was scheduled to land in Moose Jaw, Sask., but it never arrived.

"The flight was expected to take about an hour and a half and when the plane failed to arrive in Moose Jaw, families there contacted authorities and the search was started."

Peters says the plane was later located on Sunday morning near Irvine, Alta. by members of the Canadian Armed Forces who were involved in the search.

All three male passengers were confirmed dead at the scene.

"The investigation from this point forward will be headed up by Transport Canada and the Transportation Safety Board to determine why the plane crashed and any factors and circumstances leading up to that," Peters said.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

We have a CTV News crew on the way to the scene and will have more details as they come available.