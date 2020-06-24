CALGARY -- Environment Canada ended a severe thunderstorm watch for Calgary and many other southern Alberta communitiesearly Wednesday evening, after thunderstorms spilled hail and rain across parts of the city.

The storm struck Signal Hill, as well as West Hillhurst and other west Calgary neighbourhoods before moving east across the city.

The storm's wind grew even more violent as it passed through Jenner, Alta.

Very strong winds and torrential rain as the severe storm moves through Jenner, AB video taken by Kevin Stopanski #abstorm pic.twitter.com/KLoYOD4SyL — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokise) June 25, 2020

Social media storm watchers posted a number of photos highlighting the dramatic cloud formations throughout the evening.

Earlier Wednesday, Environment Canada issued the alert at 10:30 a.m. for the following areas:

The agency warned that strong thunderstorms were expected in the area until the evening.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the bulletin read. "The main threats from these storms will be large hail and wind gusts to over 100 km/h."

By about 3:30 p.m., the agency upgraded the advisory to a warning for the Lethbridge - Taber- Milk River region.

"There is a strong thunderstorm located 20 km southeast of Raymond. This storm is moving to the east at 50 km/h," the advisory continued.

A half an hour later, the warning was called in Cypress Hills Provincial Park - Foremost.

By about 5 p.m., the warning was called in Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan because of another storm south of Arrowwood, Alta.

Anyone in the area of the storm, and any future storms, was instructed to take cover immediately.

Environment Canada says severe weather watches are called when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Some pretty good thunder and lightning about to roll over northwest Calgary #abstorm pic.twitter.com/6lfiCCDzhy — Dave Dormer (@Dave_Dormer) June 25, 2020

Whoa...this is the view from our camera on top of the roof here at @CTVCalgary. 5:06 pm. This is looking east, and the clouds are moving away from #Calgary. The clouds are from the warned severe thunderstorm between Strathmore and Standard. #yyc #abstorm #yycwx #yycweather pic.twitter.com/MWvIuyQ5dk — CTV - David Spence (@CTVdavidspence) June 24, 2020

1:55 pm. A cluster of t-rstorms is approaching #Lethbridge from the west. Rain, but so far no t-rstorms, are en route to #Calgary from the west. Area in yellow is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. No warnings at this time. #yyc #yql #yycwx #abstorm pic.twitter.com/IxhF2RmwtL — CTV - David Spence (@CTVdavidspence) June 24, 2020