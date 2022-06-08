Thunderstorm watches lifted for Calgary and neighbouring areas

Environment and Climate Change Canada has ended severe thunderstorm watches for the City of Calgary and regions to the north, west and east of the city.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, watches were in effect for the following areas:

City of Calgary;

Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre;

Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan;

Drumheller and Three Hills;

Rocky Mountain House and Caroline;

Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail and Stettler; and,

Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey and Pigeon Lake.

Thunderstorms were expected to develop in Alberta's foothills early in the afternoon and travel in a northeast direction, but weather pattterns changed late Wednesday afternoon.

For updated information on weather alerts in the province, including the potential upgrade of watches to warnings, visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.



