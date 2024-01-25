Tiny cartoon chef will soon be preparing 4-course meals at Calgary eatery

Calgary will soon be host to a theatrical dining experience featuring a six-centimetre-tall cartoon chef.

Le Petite Chef, coming to Bistro Novelle at The Dorian hotel, takes patrons on an immersive culinary journey blending technology with cookery.

The show uses 3D video-projected animation to allow guests, while seated at their table, to watch the wild antics of a tiny animated chef as he 'prepares their meals.'

The real meals, not actually cooked by a cartoon, are then served once the scenes are done.

Officials say The Dorian is the "first and only venue in Alberta" to host Le Petite Chef, a feature at 64 restaurants across 30 countries.

'Le Petite Chef' is coming to Bistro Novelle at Calgary's The Dorian hotel. (lepetitchef.com)The compact cook will be available from Wednesdays to Sundays, beginning Feb. 10.

Guests have to arrive at Bistro Novelle at 6 p.m., with the experience running from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ticket go on sale on Jan. 27, and are $129 for adults and $65 for kids ages 5-12.