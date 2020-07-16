CALGARY -- Environment Canada has upped its outlook to "severe" regarding the potential for storms today in parts of Alberta.

A widespread area should see severe thunderstorm watches and/or warnings develop north of Calgary along the QEII Highway past Red Deer, and east of Calgary out to Brooks; this latter section runs a higher possibility of tornado watches. Hail the size of golf balls is possible in that zone, with isolated tornado development not out of the question in the east end of the city. Wind gusts may also push into the triple-digits.

A quick peek at Strathmore’s weather data shows potential for helicity (the act of air spinning into a helix-shape – promotes tornadoes) with a good dose of CAPE (storm energy) to boot. That wave of instability builds further east through Bassano, on to Brooks and out to Drumheller.

Calgary’s place in this storm setup would be along the periphery of development, or the growth zone. We’ll watch this new low-pressure center build over top of us, but the heaviest areas of CAPE (storm energy) are expected north from Olds to Red Deer, and east from Strathmore to Drumheller to Brooks.

Locally, we’re still in that ongoing patch of "can’t catch a break" in Calgary. Today, we may experience the second-warmest day of 2020 to date.

To be fair, the qualification for "the second-warmest day of 2020 to date" is a high above 26.0°. Not exactly a high bar to reach.

To keep the fun facts rolling, a cold front is expected by the mid-to-late afternoon (slightly after 3 p.m.) that will dunk our temperatures back to the common thread reality of the summer that’s been: we’re within two to three degrees of normal, and usually on the cooler side of the equation.

Here’s our forecast:

Today:

Sunny early, with a cold front mid-afternoon and possible showers or thundershowers

Daytime high: 27°

Evening: chance for thundershowers, low 13°

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy, late-day showers and thundershowers possible

Daytime high: 21°

Evening: clear, low 9°

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, late-day thundershower potential

Daytime high: 21°

Evening: light showers, low 10°

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, late-day thundershower potential

Daytime high: 19°

Evening: spotty showers, low 10°

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22°

Evening: some cloud, low 11°

John sent this great photo along from Glenbow Park! Great snap, John!

