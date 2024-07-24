CALGARY
    Tornado watch alert issued for central Alberta

    A tornado watch alert was issued for parts of central Alberta Wednesday afternoon.
    A tornado watch alert was issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Wednesday afternoon for communities across central Alberta.

    The alert is in effect for communities between Wetaskiwin and Calgary that are west of Veteran’s Memorial Highway 35 and east of the foothills.

    The advisory says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may ultimately produce tornadoes, strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

    Thunderstorms are also a possibility for later Wednesday afternoon in the foothills.

    Calgary-area communities under advisory include Mountain View County near Sundre, Olds and Didsbury, Cremona and Water Valley, and Carstairs, and Rocky View County near Airdrie and Crossfield, Bottrel and Madden, and Cochrane.

