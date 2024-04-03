CALGARY
Calgary

    • Tour bus fire strands 60 passengers on Alberta's Icefields Parkway

    The Banff National Park entrance is shown in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) The Banff National Park entrance is shown in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Share

    Dozens of passengers were stranded on the side of Alberta's Icefields Parkway in Banff National Park on Tuesday after a fire on their tour bus.

    Mounties from the Lake Louise detachment were called to the highway at around 5 p.m.

    They arrived to find roughly 60 passengers — 48 of which were youth on an international school trip from Tonbridge, U.K. — on the side of the road.

    Emergency crews and Parks Canada took the stranded passengers to The Lodge at Bow Lake, which put them up until another tour bus could be sent.

    No injuries were reported. 

    The cause of the fire is believed to be mechanical, according to RCMP.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Permanent immigration levels 'in the right place': Fraser

    The minister's comments were in response to a question about remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's earlier in the day, when he admitted a 'massive spike' in temporary immigration levels under his government have 'grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News