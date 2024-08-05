Tour de Bowness celebrates unique Calgary community

After a difficult June, when a massive water main break closed roads and forced residents to boil water, the community was buzzing Monday when the 21st Tour de Bowness was held.

About 4,000 people were expected to attend the cheeky bike race and street festival that features many of the community’s small businesses, some of which saw 50 per cent declines in business during the worst of the water main break crisis in June.

Jacqui Esler, the executive director of the Mainstreet Bowness Business Improvement Association (BIA), said the Tour de Bowness has grown as much as the community has over the past two decades.

“It’s grown from 30 little vendors to over 120 now, every year now, on the Monday of the August long weekend, we come out and celebrate Bowness,” Esler said.

This year, in addition to local businesses, the community is showcasing 10 young entrepreuneurs including one performer.

And while June was a struggle for many small business owners, Esler said that’s not how she wants the rest of the city to think of the unique community.

“I want people to remember that Bowness is great,” she said.

That was echoed by small business vendor Melba Seto, who runs Bowness Soapworks.

“I’m fortunate to have this wonderful community,” Seto said. “It’s not a competition when you’re a small business.

“It’s emotional to see how people step up for each other.”

The Tour de Bowness continues through 5 p.m. Monday.

With files by Tyler Barrow.