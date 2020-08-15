CALGARY -- Banff town council has increased the number of outdoor areas in the townsite where masks must be worn in an attempt to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, the Town of Banff extended its temporary mandatory mask and face coverings bylaw to include the section of Bear Street between Carbou Street and Wolf Street as well as the area of Wolf Street surrounding the Bear Street intersection.

Banff previously mandated mask use in all indoor public spaces and outdoors in the pedestrian zones in the 100 and 200 blocks of Banff Avenue and on Caribou Street between Banff Avenue and Lynx Street.

Exemptions are in place for children under the age of two, people with medical conditions that prevent the safe use of masks and people who are incapable of putting on or removing a mask.

Those who are found to be in violation of the temporary bylaw could face a $150 fine.

According to Alberta Health Services, there have been 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Banff zone as of Aug. 13 and all 12 patients have since recovered.