CALGARY -- Face masks are now required in the Town of Banff at all indoor public spaces, on public transit and even for those who are outdoors in the 100 and 200 blocks of Banff Ave.

The stretch of road through the heart of the mountain town has been closed to vehicles to allow more space for pedestrians, which is typically busy.

The temporary bylaw — which comes into effect at noon Friday — includes outdoor restaurant and cafe seating within the specified pedestrian zone when people are not eating or drinking.

Like Calgary, Banff’s bylaw excludes mandated masks at schools, daycares, hospitals and on school buses.

There are also exceptions for children under the age of two, people with underlying health conditions and people working out or playing sports.

Banff town council said on Monday the move was needed due to increased visitors and current COVID-19 case numbers in Alberta.

Officials say more than 20,000 people visited Banff over the past three weekends.

A $150 fine could be issued to anyone who fails to wear a mask or a business operator who does not post adequate signage about the bylaw.

The town's website also offers a list of places where masks are sold. As well, the provincial government provided free non-medical masks distributed by Banff’s safety ambassadors.

Calgary’s mandatory mask bylaw takes effect Saturday.

There’s no set date for when Banff’s temporary bylaw will end.