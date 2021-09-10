Town of Coaldale breaks ground on new $50M joint school and recreation centre despite local pushback

The school will be located in northwest Coaldale and will be able to accommodate 855 students from grades 7 to 12, serving as a replacement for the aging Kate Andrews High School. Also included in the provincial government funded $50M project is a brand new recreation centre which students at the school will have direct access to. The school will be located in northwest Coaldale and will be able to accommodate 855 students from grades 7 to 12, serving as a replacement for the aging Kate Andrews High School. Also included in the provincial government funded $50M project is a brand new recreation centre which students at the school will have direct access to.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Truth Tracker

Truth Tracker | Did Trudeau's government take Indigenous kids to court?

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau falsely claimed that his government is not waging a court battle against Indigenous children despite the fact the Liberals have spent millions challenging rulings involving First Nations children taken from their families by a chronically underfunded childcare system.

Trudeau and O'Toole offer differing views on flags and reconciliation

A re-elected Liberal government would leave flags on federal buildings at half-mast until prompted by Indigenous communities, party leader Justin Trudeau said at a campaign stop on Friday, while Conservative leader Erin O'Toole doubled down on his pledge to raise the flags, saying he would do so as a sign of commitment to reconciliation.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon