    • Town of Coaldale set to debut new month-long winter festival

    The Town of Coaldale is launching a month-long winter festival on Nov. 29
    The Town of Coaldale is introducing a new festival just in time for the holiday season.

    It’s called “Coaldale Winter Fest” and it’s a month-long celebration of community events featuring a frenzy of holiday-themed activities for the whole family, with everything from Christmas markets to live performances.

    The festival officially begins on Nov. 29, with the 24th annual Country Christmas Nigh of Lights kicking off with a parade at 7 p.m. and special appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

    Following the parade, the festival will continue into December with several community groups and organizations hosting fun events in the town’s civic plaza.

