Traffic and roads a top priority for Calgarians, survey says

A new survey focused on the concerns of Calgarians says residents are mainly concerned about the quality of roads and amount of traffic in the city.

The City of Calgary's bi-annual survey also found that a growing number of residents found the quality of life here has slipped over the past two years and trust has also fallen.

"Our bi-annual surveys provide an important lens into what is most important to Calgarians," said Krista Ring, web manager for research and projects with the City of Calgary.

"And by making results available to everyone, we demonstrate our commitment to accountability, transparency and building a better city."

The main question of the survey asked Calgarians what one issue leaders should focus on.

Thirty-five per cent of respondents said infrastructure, traffic and roads was their main concern, while 18 per cent prioritized economy.

Other issues consisted of poverty and affordable housing (17 per cent), water supply and water infrastructure (13 per cent) and zoning and growth (12 per cent).

The two latter issues are new on the city's agenda, officials said, because both are in direct reference to recent issues regarding the Bearspaw south feeder main and the city's residential rezoning strategy.

The survey found that 66 per cent of Calgarians said life in the city is "good," a significant decline from last year and an all-time low.

Trust in the City of Calgary has also fallen to 41 per cent from 46 per cent last year.

"Governments are operating in a time when building trust and reputation is more challenging than ever," said Ring.

"Through both local and national research, we see how eroding social cohesion and misinformation are impacting perceptions of trust across all levels of government."

The full fall research results will be presented to council on Oct. 29 and will also be available online.