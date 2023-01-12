Travel site features picture from Alberta resort to promote U.S. ski hills

Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but that is small consolation for Sunshine Village after a U.S. travel site used their scenery to pump American ski hills.

The piece published in December on travel site Extra Holidays enticed readers to discover the "10 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S." but the spectacular banner photo directly above the headline was clearly taken off Sunshine's Continental Divide Chair.

"I think it does happen more and more. And as we see changes in where people are visiting to and what people want is that aspirational product," said Kendra Scurfield, director of brand and communications for Sunshine Village Ski Resort.

"They are looking for those more magical, dramatic landscape images and Banff has shown up on places that are certainly not there."

The piece published in December on travel site Extra Holidays enticed readers to discover the "10 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S." but the spectacular banner photo directly above the headline was clearly taken off Sunshine's Continental Divide Chair.

The shot also shows a Canmore ski clothing brand – Alchemy of Ride – and appears to have been lifted from the company's advertising.

CTV News reached out to Extra Holidays for comment but did not receive a response.

Tourism Alberta also declined to comment.