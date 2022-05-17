Tribunal rules that controversial Canmore real estate developments allowed to proceed

A contentious proposed real estate development in Canmore got new life Tuesday.

One year ago, Canmore town council rejected the Smith Creek development and decided the Three Sisters Village proposal needed significant changes.

Three Sisters Mountain Village Properties Ltd., the project developer, appealed the decision to a municipal tribunal, and Tuesday the town was ordered to allow the projects to proceed.

Conservation groups fought the proposal, saying it didn't provide enough space for wildlife to travel through the valley.

"Unless overturned, this decision will cause harm to the lands, and wildlife movement and habitat of an important part of the Yellowstone to Yukon region," said a statement issued by Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative on Twitter. "Keeping these lands connected and intact is in the best interest of Albertans now and into the future. Connectivity provides the best chance for some of our most cherished and threatened wildlife to thrive."

Corridors and connectivity let wildlife move. This helps populations to mix and mate, strengthening biodiversity. Parks Canada with more on the epic journeys of five animals: https://t.co/7nhgTesmno — Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative (@Y2Y_Initiative) May 17, 2022

There was no word from the Town of Canmore on whether it will appeal the decision.