Trudeau set to attend pair of Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary for a second day, and he has a pair of Stampede pancake breakfasts on his plate.
His first scheduled stop is an event with the Ismaili Muslim community.
Later in the morning, Trudeau is set to attend a Stampede breakfast hosted by George Chahal, the Liberal MP for Calgary Skyview.
Trudeau visited the Stampede grounds on Friday, greeting festival-goers and stopping at some local stalls.
That came after a meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in which the two discussed emission-reduction plans and the strike by B.C. port workers.
Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is also in Calgary and is scheduled to speak at a party barbecue in the evening.
This report. by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2023
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A huge shame': Asylum seekers sleeping on the streets of Toronto as city, feds argue over who should foot the bill
Advocates are calling on all levels of government to do more to address what they call a 'human rights disaster' as asylum seekers are stranded on the streets of Toronto and the municipal and federal governments argue over who should foot the bill to provide them with shelter.
Ukraine's president hails the country's soldiers from a Black Sea island to mark 500 days of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the 500th day of the war Saturday by hailing the country's soldiers in a video from a Black Sea island that became the symbol of Ukraine's resilience in the face of the Russian invasion.
Canada condemns use of cluster munitions following U.S. decision to send weapon to Ukraine
The Government of Canada is hammering down on its stance against the use of cluster munitions following the U.S. decision to send the controversial weapon to Ukraine.
The Dutch prime minister hands in his resignation as the government collapses over migration
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited the king Saturday to turn in the resignation of his four-party coalition and set the deeply divided Netherlands on track for a general election later this year.
Scotland wants to decriminalize drugs. The U.K. government just says no
The Scottish government has proposed decriminalizing possession of all drugs for personal use to tackle one of Europe's highest overdose death rates.
New report reveals list of safest cities in Canada
A new report from rentals platform Rentola.ca reveals the safest cities in Canada, with Ontario cities dominating the top 10 on the list.
WestJet CEO pushes for shared air travel accountability during flight delay
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech argued this week that air traffic controllers were to blame for a 2.5-hour flight delay on his own airline.
Gap between high and low income Canadian households widening at record pace: StatCan
Amid the increased cost of living and declining real estate market, Statistics Canada is reporting a rapid widening gap between high and low income households.
Edmonton
-
Edmontonians 'needn't worry' about peace bonds issued for detainees returning from Syrian camps
The lawyer for two women and three children returning home to Edmonton on Friday after spending about five years in Syrian detention camps says despite a federal court ordering peace bonds for the adults, the public has nothing to fear.
-
Trial for U.S. man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl rescheduled
The trial for Noah Madrano, the man accused of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl, has been rescheduled to the fall.
-
'It's more exciting': Edmonton dental hygienist takes oral health on the road
Registered dental hygienist Elzara Arifova has taken teeth cleaning out of the dentist's office, offering services at her home and on the road in a mobile dental clinic.
Vancouver
-
'It’s time they made a decision': Surrey residents losing patience over policing problem
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke released multiple videos on social media this week in support of keeping the RCMP as the city's police of jurisdiction.
-
North Vancouver man speaks out after dogs attacked by pack of coyotes on popular hiking trail
A North Vancouver man says his dogs were attacked by a pack of coyotes in the Lynn Headwaters area this week.
-
Newly discovered wildfire prompts brief evacuation order in B.C. Interior
A township in B.C.'s north Okanagan issued evacuation orders for 18 addresses Friday afternoon, but within a few hours, the orders had been rescinded.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings in effect across the Maritimes to kick off the weekend
Heat warnings extend across parts of all three Maritime provinces Friday. Environment Canada says the very warm and humid weather could possibly last into Saturday for some areas.
-
Boots on the ground: Tens of thousands in P.E.I. for Cavendish Beach Music Festival
The biggest outdoor music festival in Prince Edward Island is well underway. Friday was the second day of the 2023 Cavendish Beach Music Festival in Cavendish, P.E.I.
-
Gas price gap grows on the N.B.-Maine border with new carbon regulations
The tradition of Canadians crossing the border to buy cheap gas is hardly new, but new carbon regulations have made the price discrepancy even wider.
Vancouver Island
-
Coast guard issues first-ever fine for abandoned vessel in Victoria
The Canadian Coast Guard has issued its first fine against the owner of a derelict and abandoned vessel under a federal law that took effect four years ago.
-
Family of Jared Lowndes sue RCMP over 2021 shooting death in Campbell River
It has been two years since RCMP officers shot and killed Jared Lowndes at a Tim Hortons in Campbell River, B.C., but his mother Laura Holland says time has done nothing to stem her grief.
-
Rescue group hosting adoption event for Spanish greyhounds in Langford
A non-profit, dog-rescue group called Extraordinary Galgos and Podencos has been working to bring what some call the world's most persecuted breed of dogs into Canada from Spain for adoption.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect in TTC stabbing arrested: police
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries on a moving subway train earlier this week.
-
Woman dead after daytime shooting in Toronto
Toronto police say they do not believe a woman killed in a daylight shooting in Leslieville on Friday was involved in the altercation that led to the gunfire.
-
Why the Toronto Zoo wants you to stop showing its gorillas videos from your phones
The Toronto Zoo is advising its visitors to avoid showing videos and photos on their cellphones to its gorillas as they distract the apes.
Montreal
-
Bar that became epicentre of Lac-Megantic tragedy now a symbol of its rebuild
The bar that became the epicentre of the deadly train disaster that struck Lac-Megantic, Que., 10 years ago marked the sombre anniversary on Friday in much the same way it spent the hours leading up to the tragedy: with music, laughter and even joy.
-
Police say 2 dead in pile-up on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivieres, Que.
Two people are dead after a collision involving two cars and two heavy trucks Friday on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivieres, according to police. At the time of the collision, a vehicle became wedged between the two trucks, partially under one of them, police said.
-
Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is closing to cyclists, joggers and cars for repaving work
Starting Monday, the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve racetrack on l'île Notre-Dame will close for repaving work until Sept. 1.
Ottawa
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign off
Legendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Apparent microburst damages Eganville, Ont. campsite
An apparent microburst did significant damage to a campsite in Eganville Thursday night.
-
Process to remove crashed military helicopter from Ottawa River a complex undertaking
The CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River last month, killing two pilots and injuring two other airmen, remains at the bottom of the river.
Kitchener
-
End of London-Kitchener GO Train service bad news for Stratford, say local leaders
It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener.
-
Why experts say Berberine, a trendy diet supplement, isn’t ‘nature’s Ozempic’
Berberine, an herbal supplement, is being touted as “nature’s Ozempic”, but unlike Ozempic, people do not need a prescription to get it.
-
Collisions involving transport trucks on the rise in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are noticing an increase in collisions involving transport trucks, with 2022 recording the highest number in more than a decade.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP say 'horrifying' trafficking case not unusal in Canada
One of Saskatchewan's top RCMP officers says while the allegations arising from a human trafficking investigation are "horrifying" they are unfortunately not out of the ordinary when it comes to such crimes.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Why a Sask. lawyer thinks a judge made the right call in the $82,000 thumbs-up emoji case
A Saskatchewan judge made the right call when he ordered a farmer to pay $82,000 after sending a thumbs-up emoji to a contract text message, according to a commercial lawyer.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian cybersecurity agency and FBI issue advisory over rising 'Truebot' cyber attacks
The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has issued a joint advisory with the FBI and other U.S. agencies about increasing attacks from 'Truebot' malware.
-
OPP launching text messaging pilot project
Starting July 10, the Ontario Provincial Police will launch a new initiative that involves sending text messages to people who call-in to report certain incidents.
-
Gen Z still sees a stigma around hearing aids
Hearing aids have improved dramatically in the 120+ years since they were invented – however a recent survey indicates that there is still a stigma around them with young people.
Winnipeg
-
Brady Road landfill closed until further notice: City
The City of Winnipeg has closed the Brady Road landfill until further notice.
-
Man charged with child pornography offences was teacher in Winnipeg, police say
Winnipeg police say a man charged with child pornography offences was working as a teacher in multiple school divisions in Winnipeg and Manitoba for more than a decade.
-
'He was our rock': Manitoba man killed after tree fell on tent remembered for his love of family
A Manitoba man who was killed when a tree fell on his tent during a camping trip is being remembered as an amazing, fun loving man, who valued his family and was someone who could always be relied on.
Regina
-
Man in high-speed crash assaults officer, tosses objects at vehicles on Ring Road, police say
A 26-year-old man is facing nine charges including impaired driving and resisting arrest following an incident Thursday afternoon that led to a high-speed crash on Ring Road, police say.
-
Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah Allary
Twenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.
-
Location for specialized long-term care facility in Regina selected
The future location of a specialized long-term care facility in Regina has been chosen.