TSN reports that Calgary Flames set to name Conroy GM

TSN reported Sunday morning that the Calgary Flames are set to announce that Craig Conroy will be named general manager Tuesday.

Darren Dreger tweeted a little after 10 a.m. that there was a "Busy week ahead for a couple Canadian teams. Craig Conroy will be named the GM of the Calgary Flames, while the Maple Leafs begin their GM process in earnest. Expect other additions in Calgary as well."

Dreger's TSN colleague Salim Nadim Valji also weighed in, saying "A massive accomplishment for Conroy.

"I'm told the search was VERY thorough, with an initial list of close to 40 candidates. The #Flames consulted with Gary Bettman and Colin Campbell as well.

"Conroy earned this, 100%."

Valji went on to address the second part of Dreger's tweet about "other additions in Calgary as well."

"This clearly opens the door to Jarome Iginla re-joining the #Flames in an official capacity. Iginla's said multiple times he wants to coach another year at the RINK Hockey Academy in Kelowna. He also said he was rooting for his pal Conroy (to be named GM)."

Conroy has been a member of the Flames organization for close to two decades, first as a player and then as an executive. He was named a Flames' assistant general manager in 2014.

Sunday afternoon, longtime Flames radio analyst Peter Loubardias tweeted his appraisal of the situation.

"I am very excited about Craig Conroy as the Flames GM," he said. "His knowledge of the market place as a whole matters. He has worked his tail off in preparation for the opportunity. Craig makes an impact on everyone who crosses his path. He is infectious to be around. That's a gift."

The Flames haven't issued any public statements concerning any of their job vacancies yet.