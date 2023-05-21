TSN reports that Calgary Flames set to name Conroy GM
TSN reported Sunday morning that the Calgary Flames are set to announce that Craig Conroy will be named general manager Tuesday.
Darren Dreger tweeted a little after 10 a.m. that there was a "Busy week ahead for a couple Canadian teams. Craig Conroy will be named the GM of the Calgary Flames, while the Maple Leafs begin their GM process in earnest. Expect other additions in Calgary as well."
Dreger's TSN colleague Salim Nadim Valji also weighed in, saying "A massive accomplishment for Conroy.
"I'm told the search was VERY thorough, with an initial list of close to 40 candidates. The #Flames consulted with Gary Bettman and Colin Campbell as well.
"Conroy earned this, 100%."
Valji went on to address the second part of Dreger's tweet about "other additions in Calgary as well."
"This clearly opens the door to Jarome Iginla re-joining the #Flames in an official capacity. Iginla's said multiple times he wants to coach another year at the RINK Hockey Academy in Kelowna. He also said he was rooting for his pal Conroy (to be named GM)."
Conroy has been a member of the Flames organization for close to two decades, first as a player and then as an executive. He was named a Flames' assistant general manager in 2014.
Sunday afternoon, longtime Flames radio analyst Peter Loubardias tweeted his appraisal of the situation.
"I am very excited about Craig Conroy as the Flames GM," he said. "His knowledge of the market place as a whole matters. He has worked his tail off in preparation for the opportunity. Craig makes an impact on everyone who crosses his path. He is infectious to be around. That's a gift."
The Flames haven't issued any public statements concerning any of their job vacancies yet.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Bakhmut is only in our hearts': Zelenskyy says destroyed Ukrainian city not occupied by Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern Ukrainian city had fallen.
Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws targeting LGBTQ people, minorities
The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws and policies championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are 'openly hostile toward African Americans, people of colour and LGBTQ+ individuals.'
Child-care deserts in Canada affecting nearly 50 per cent of younger children: report
Despite federal plans to lower the cost of day-care services, one report finds it doesn’t address the lack of child-care spaces across Canada, as nearly half of younger children do not have access to services.
We've been kissing for 4,500 years, new look at Mesopotamian tablets shows
The romantic kiss may have existed for 1,000 years longer than previously estimated, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, a new scientific article suggests.
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with win over Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray scored 37 points, Jokic added 24 points and eight assists and the Nuggets rolled to a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals with a 119-108 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Cyclist recovers after T-boning a bear as spring brings spike in ursine encounters
Authorities are warning that with spring in full swing, bears across B.C. are emerging from their dens and encounters with humans are on the rise.
Personal attacks on David Johnston by Conservatives are 'unseemly,' minister says
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Conservatives' personal attacks against former governor general David Johnston — who is set to reveal Tuesday whether he believes a public inquiry into foreign interference is necessary — are 'unseemly.'
'Exhaust them': Why Ukraine has fought Russia for every inch of Bakhmut, despite high cost
The nine-month battle for Bakhmut has destroyed the 400-year-old city in eastern Ukraine and killed tens of thousands of people in a mutually devastating demonstration of Ukraine's strategy of exhausting the Russian military.
Italy's Meloni rejects criticism from Trudeau over LGBTQ2S+ rights at G7 Summit
Italy's far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni on Sunday rejected criticism from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit about her government's stance on LGBTQ+ rights.
Edmonton
-
'Distinguished gentlemen' ride motorcycles in Edmonton for a good cause
The 12th annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride for motorcyclists was held in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
Boots on the ground, eyes in the sky: satellites increasingly used to fight wildfires
Eyes in the sky are becoming an increasingly important tool for boots on the ground when it comes to fighting wildfires, experts say, as data from a growing number of satellites give firefighters new tools to predict fire behaviour and analyze its consequences.
-
Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from bike
Edmonton police are investigating a fatal collision that took place Saturday evening at the Edmonton Research Park.
Vancouver
-
New wildfire in B.C.'s central Interior sparks evacuation order in parts of Cariboo
A new out-of-control wildfire in British Columbia's Interior has sparked a mandatory evacuation order in an area approximately 600 kilometres north of Vancouver.
-
Massage therapist suspended for making sexual comments to patient: college
A Surrey massage therapist has agreed to a one-week suspension, remedial education, a $500 fine and undertakings not to offend again after admitting he made sexual and unprofessional comments to patients, the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia says.
-
'On the inside': Why some Indigenous officers stick with the RCMP despite struggles
The RCMP, which marks its 150th anniversary on Tuesday, is struggling with the recruitment, but also the retention, of Indigenous members.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting victims' son, public safety expert react to police gear seizure in Cape Breton
The son of two N.S. mass shooting victims says the discovery of police clothing and equipment during a recent arrest in Cape Breton has proven new laws meant to make it harder for people to obtain police gear without authorization aren't effective enough.
-
Meteorites found in Canada cannot be removed from the country without permit
Catch a falling star if you can, and by all means put it in your pocket, but don't try to cross international borders with it lest you run afoul of a little-known Canadian law. An American museum will have to navigate that law's intricacies should it try to buy portions of a meteorite believed to have landed in New Brunswick last month.
-
Cape Breton police stage mock impaired driving crash in road safety campaign
A flipped over and badly damaged car just outside of Sydney, N.S., on Sunday was part of a mock crash for Canadian National Road Safety Week, put on by Cape Breton Regional Police.
Vancouver Island
-
'The Star Dude': B.C. man building the world's largest pair of binoculars
Port Alberni's David Gibney has had stars in his eyes for decades, and is about to realize his life's ambition — creating what he claims is the world’s largest pair of binoculars.
-
Suspects arrested after 'world's largest burl' damaged in suspicious fire on Vancouver Island
Mounties have arrested two suspects after a roadside attraction on northern Vancouver Island was damaged in a suspicious fire Wednesday night.
-
Video of 'terrifying assault' at Central Saanich high school released as police seek armed attackers
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released video of what it describes as a "terrifying assault" by a group of armed attackers at a high school in Central Saanich last year.
Toronto
-
Injured TTC worker pinned by subway car now 'resting at home'
A TTC worker who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an industrial accident at an east-end rail yard Sunday morning has now been released, the TTC says.
-
Man in custody after woman with 'signs of serious injuries' dies in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after a woman was found dead in downtown Toronto late Sunday morning.
-
'We will never forget him': Toronto murder victim Shalldon Samuda remembered on his 16th birthday
Shalldon Samuda had big plans for his 16th birthday and the year to come.
Montreal
-
Threats against Montreal music festival put liquor license in limbo on opening night
A music festival underway in Montreal this weekend faced losing its liquor license due to security concerns. Montreal police (SPVM) say threats were made against the organizers of Metro Metro Festival—and the festival itself.
-
Police allege man cut own throat after stealing, crashing two cars north of Montreal
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who allegedly slit his own throat as police confronted him after he stole and crashed two cars in less than half an hour. The agency, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, issued a news release saying the man appeared to have injured himself with an exacto knife at his workplace late Friday morning.
-
Driver injures two motorcyclists in road rage incident north of Montreal
The driver of a pickup truck appears to have deliberately crashed into a three-wheeled motorbike, seriously injuring two people on Sunday morning in Saint-Eustache, in the Laurentians north of Montreal. Quebec provincial police (SQ) say it was a road rage incident.
Ottawa
-
FROST ADVISORY
FROST ADVISORY | Sudden blast of showers moves over Ottawa Sunday
The weather forecast had included a small chance of showers in the afternoon but an otherwise sunny day.Just before 3:30 p.m., the skies opened up and dumped an intense flash of rain on the ByWard Market and other parts of the city.
-
One year since derecho in Ottawa, an east-end councillor reflects
One year ago Sunday, a powerful and intense thunderstorm blew across eastern Ontario, snapping trees like twigs, destroying homes and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power for days.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa this Victoria Day long weekend.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Food truck break-ins, no-show reservations, dead deer births fawn
A string of break-ins at a Woodstock food truck, no-shows at Kitchener-Waterloo restaurants, and an incident at a Kitchener Drive Centre round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Cambridge man celebrates 20 years after receiving double organ transplant
A Cambridge man is marking a milestone in a life-changing journey.
-
Listowel, Ont.'s Corey Conners looking for first major PGA tournament win
A Listowel, Ontario native is looking to win his first major championship in the PGA.
Saskatoon
-
Homicide in south Saskatoon currently under investigation: police
Saskatoon police are investigating after the death of a 30-year-old man was deemed a homicide.
-
Saskatoon police use Taser on man armed with metal pipe
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said they had to use a conducted energy weapon (CEW or Taser) on a man that was armed with a metal pipe in an incident Friday night.
-
Evacuation order issued for another northern Sask. community due to wildfire risk
Residents of Deschambault Lake, Sask. have been ordered to leave their homes as a wildfire in the area gets closer.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW | Drug strategy committee launches new project to tackle drug problem, wants municipalities to help
According to the data released May 4, the provincial average for opioid-related deaths per 100,000 population in Ontario was 17.6. That's much lower than the average of 60.1 in northern Ontario's five largest cities, three times higher than the provincial average.
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
-
Child-care deserts in Canada affecting nearly 50 per cent of younger children: report
Despite federal plans to lower the cost of day-care services, one report finds it doesn’t address the lack of child-care spaces across Canada, as nearly half of younger children do not have access to services.
Winnipeg
-
'Literally something here for everyone': St. Norbert Farmers' Market opens outdoor area
The outdoor portion of the St. Norbert Farmers' Market is now open for the season for anyone looking to shop for locally-grown food, peruse hand-crafted items, or even take a pony ride.
-
'Reflects who we are as a city': Foodtrip Market celebrates diversity of cuisine
Winnipeg's foodies and their pets got together in the northwest part of the city this weekend for the sixth annual Foodtrip Market festival.
-
Regina
-
'We came together': Lore of the Lebret Eagles still alive to this day, 30 years later
As Lawrence Bigknife flipped the light switches of the old Eagledome, he shared memories of the years past at the on-reserve rink, located a few steps away from the Village of Lebret.
-
Death investigation launched after body discovered in Glen Elm Trailer Court: Regina police
Following the discovery of the body of an adult in east Regina, police along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have opened a death investigation.
-
'The toughest regulations': Filipino health care workers comment on difficult licensing process in Sask.
Health Minister Paul Merriman was part of a delegation that went to Philippines in November to recruit health care professionals. Now some are arriving in Saskatchewan.