Turner Valley RCMP investigates attempted vehicle theft with child inside

RCMP officers in Turner Valley, Alta. are investigating an attempted car theft involving a vehicle with a child sitting inside.

Police say it happened about 8:30 a.m. on Friday in the town just south of Calgary when a man tried to get into a vehicle parked next to the Turner Valley School.

Police say they don’t believe it was an attempted abduction.

The suspect was last seen walking down an alley near the United Church in Turner Valley.

He is described as:

Being about 40yearsold;

Having a slim build with an estimated weight of 58 kilograms (130 pounds), and;

Having long blonde hair and a dark complexion.

The man was wearing a green, long-sleeve shirt and black pants with polka dots.

Police are asking residents in the area to check possible surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.