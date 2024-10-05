Turner Valley RCMP on scene at vehicle rollover near Plummers Road
An investigation is underway into what caused a vehicle rollover Saturday in the area of Plummers Road and Priddis Valley Road.
Turner Valley RCMP officers are on scene and ask that the public avoids the area while they conduct their investigation.
There was no word on injuries.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice are linked to an increase risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
OPP charge driver going 175 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police have laid stunt charges against a driver caught speeding 75 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.
America votes: How the election could impact the Canada-U.S. border
While America's southern border remains a hot button issue on the campaign trail, the result of the U.S. election in November could also impact the northern frontier with Canada, which remains the longest undefended border in the world.
Trudeau repeats ceasefire call but doesn't condemn Israel sending troops into Lebanon
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pleaded for peace in the Middle East Saturday, as he decried a civilian death toll he blamed on Hamas, Hezbollah and Israel.
Fluoride in drinking water poses enough risk to merit new EPA action, judge says
A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to further regulate fluoride in drinking water because high levels could pose a risk to the intellectual development of children.
A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence
A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
Edmonton
-
Bains makes case to be full-time Canucks player in Vancouver's 4-1 pre-season win
Forward Arshdeep Bains hopes his final audition was good enough to earn him a spot in the Vancouver Canucks cast when the curtain opens on the NHL regular season.
-
Woman dies in east Edmonton collision with building on 118 Avenue
A 79-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving crashed into an east Edmonton building late Friday afternoon.
-
Goaltender Jack Campbell enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jack Campbell has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.
Lethbridge
-
Driver airlifted following serious crash in Taber, Alta.
A person was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in Taber, Alta., on Friday morning. Taber RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 864 around 10:30 a.m., for a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck.
-
'Equity for everyone': Lethbridge Polytechnic launches accessibility micro-credential
To enhance inclusivity at Lethbridge Polytechnic, the institution has launched a new accessibility micro-credential.
-
WestJet makes changes at Lethbridge Airport
WestJet has changed its operations at the Lethbridge Airport, and it means there's now only a single daily flight from Lethbridge to Calgary, down from three flights a day, as offered previously.
Vancouver
-
Parents plead for more help for youth after 13-year-old B.C. boy dies of drug overdose
Chayton Point loved to dance. Just ask his mom.
-
Doubled tax, more child care, new tech jobs: B.C. election campaign wraps second week
As the provincial election campaign reaches the halfway mark, the party leaders made pitches to voters on bread-and-butter issues: housing, child care and jobs.
-
'You will see a significant and visible police presence': VPD planning for protests for Oct. 7
Vancouver police have deployed extra resources in anticipation of multiple protests planned for Oct. 7.
Vancouver Island
-
Teachers' union wants education focus in B.C.'s 2024 election
We haven't heard the candidates talk much about education during B.C.'s 2024 election campaign, but the teachers' union is trying to put the spotlight on that issue.
-
Missing B.C. climber died from fall on Mount Baker, medical examiner says
The body of a British Columbia mountain climber has been located and recovered after the 39-year-old man was reported missing during a solo climb on Washington state's Mount Baker earlier this week.
-
Early morning earthquakes rattle B.C.
Many British Columbians were shaken awake early Friday morning when an earthquake struck in the Strait of Georgia, about 18 kilometres southwest of Tsawwassen.
Saskatoon
-
Private school funding draws attention during STF education forum
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation hosted a virtual election forum on education Thursday evening, giving candidates in the provincial election a chance to share their thoughts and answer questions on issues teachers find most important.
-
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after unknowingly providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
-
Saskatoon police arrest homeless person at scene of encampment fire under University Bridge
Saskatoon police arrested a homeless person at the scene of an encampment underneath the University Bridge on Friday morning.
Regina
-
Judge reserves decision in challenge of SaskPower natural gas expansion
A group of climate activists is challenging SaskPower's move towards natural gas, arguing it violates their Charter rights.
-
Wind gusts up to 100 km/h possible in southern Sask. Saturday
A wind warning has been issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) possible in some areas on Saturday, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.
-
Toronto
-
Two pedestrians taken to hospital after Vaughan crash, one person in custody
Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after an early-morning collision in Vaughan.
-
'Unacceptable:' Toronto councillor calls for public inquiry into Eglinton Crosstown delays
A Toronto city councillor is calling for a public inquiry into the construction of the delayed and over-budget Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
-
Montreal
-
Mother and daughter, 7, found dead after Old Montreal fire; public security minister to visit scene Saturday
The two people who died in a major fire in Old Montreal on Friday were a mother and her seven-year-old daughter, sources told Noovo Info.
-
Police boosting presence in Montreal ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary of Israel-Hamas war
Montreal police say they are increasing their presence across the city ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Atlantic
-
Battle between activist candidate and ex-Tory reflects schism in N.B. politics
A riding in southwest New Brunswick that for decades was a Progressive Conservative stronghold is shaping up to be a bellwether that could offer a window into the future of the Tory party, and maybe of the province.
-
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
-
'Pattern' of violence, threats against federal fisheries officers in Maritimes: DFO
The federal Fisheries Department says it is concerned about a "pattern" of violence and threats toward its enforcement officers after two tense incidents off southwestern Nova Scotia last month.
Winnipeg
-
'Great fun in this': Giant roadside attractions across Manitoba highlighted online
It’s 1998. Google was just born, and dial-up was the primary way to connect to the Internet. New sites were being developed daily on any number of topics, from recipes to shopping. David Yanciw, however, was thinking big - big things, that is.
-
STARS, emergency crews dispatched to crash on Highway 12 in Brokenhead
Emergency crews are at the scene of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 12 in the RM of Brokenhead, Man.
-
Manitoba doctors getting sick of sick notes: report
A new report from Doctors Manitoba is calling for major changes to the way sick notes are issued in Manitoba, saying they are a waste of time for doctors and employers.
Ottawa
-
Frost advisory issued with temperatures expected to drop near freezing in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory as temperatures across Ottawa and eastern Ontario are expected to dip near the freezing mark this evening.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 200 tickets a day over the summer
New data shows the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Bolton Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 6,337 speeding tickets in August, the highest number of tickets issued by Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras.
-
Northern Ontario
-
-
Sudbury suspect assaults police one day after being freed on bail
Two police officers in Greater Sudbury required medical attention for injuries they received arresting a man for the second time in just two days.
-
Day of Action to raise awareness about murdered and missing Indigenous women
Oct. 4 is the National Day of Action for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people.
Barrie
-
Grieving mother calls for added safety measures at Ontario beach after drowning death of son
A woman whose son died last month while at a Penetanguishene, Ont. beach with another family member wants to see safety increased at the beach.
-
Investigation underway after 2 workers die inside silo
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace incident that claimed the lives of two people in Georgian Bluffs, south of Owen Sound.
-
Highway 400 crash near Waubaushene under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a collision along Highway 400 in Tay Township Friday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Impaired driver charged after car crashes in Kitchener home: WRPS
Police have laid charges after a car crashed into the side of a Kitchener home early Friday morning.
-
Two suspects sought in Kitchener robbery, victim threatened with knife
Officers were called at around 11 p.m. Friday for a report of a disturbance in the area of Glasgow Street and Earl Street.
-
New era for former musicians of the K-W Symphony
The K-W Symphony may have played their last concert but the musicians who made up the ensemble aren’t ready for their curtain call.
London
-
Middlesex OPP investigate incident in Parkhill
As of 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, The West Region OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (TEAM) and OPP K9 Unit were operating in the area but have since cleared.
-
Community research group to present homelessness strategy to city hall Tuesday
A hot button issue at city hall, and in the community, more than 200 people from 70 service organizations have come together and drafted the Health and Homelessness Whole of Community System Response.
-
Tax rebate: Canadians with low to modest incomes to receive payment
Canadians who are eligible for a GST/HST tax credit can expect their final payment of the year on Friday.
Windsor
-
'Housing is healthcare'; this physician thinks she has the key to solving homelessness in Windsor-Essex
The first step in the plan was speaking to frontline workers and getting their feedback. "Overwhelmingly, they said they would like to see health-care services on-site," Bondy said.
-
Man wanted for vandalism in Windsor
According to police, the suspect entered and vandalized the property in the 700 block of Grand Marais Road Easton on September 28.
-
Collision prompts lane reduction on Wyandotte
A motor vehicle collision at Wyandotte Street East and George Avenue has Windsor police on the scene this morning.