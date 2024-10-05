CALGARY
Calgary

    • Turner Valley RCMP on scene at vehicle rollover near Plummers Road

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    Share

    An investigation is underway into what caused a vehicle rollover Saturday in the area of Plummers Road and Priddis Valley Road.

    Turner Valley RCMP officers are on scene and ask that the public avoids the area while they conduct their investigation.

    There was no word on injuries.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News