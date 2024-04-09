CALGARY
    Two Calgary golf courses opening Friday, if weather permits

    A stock photo of a golfer swinging a club. (Pixabay/422737) A stock photo of a golfer swinging a club. (Pixabay/422737)
    Dust off your clubs because two of Calgary's city-owned golf courses are opening to the public on Friday, as long as the weather cooperates.

    McCall Lake will open its 18-hole course and driving range on April 12, while Maple Ridge will open its 18-hole course, though both openings are weather dependant.

    Online booking will be available on Wednesday at noon through the City of Calgary booking portal.

    Maintenance rates will be in effect at both courses.

    Golfers are encouraged to check the City of Calgary's Facebook, Instagram and X accounts for updates about when other golf courses will open.

    The City of Calgary owns three other golf courses, including Confederation Park, Lakeview and Shaganappi Point.

