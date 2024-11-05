Two orphaned black bear cubs released back into Alberta wilderness

Two orphaned black bear cubs have been released back into the wild in Alberta.

In a news release Tuesday, the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) said it cared for two cubs for 130 and 160 days, respectively.

The first cub was found on a roadside near Rocky Mountain House, Alta., on May 14.

“This cub was our most medically challenging bear patient to date, as she was infected with a parasite that caused her to have hundreds of small seizures during her first few days in care,” AIWC said in the release.

“Through expert treatment from our veterinarian, she was soon over the worst of the infection.”

The second cub, from the Bragg Creek area, was brought in for care on June 7.

“The duo were introduced to one another following a quarantine period and became quick companions,” AIWC said.

Two orphaned black bear cubs who were being cared for by the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation. (Courtesy: AIWC)

The bears lived in the AIWC’s bear den enclosure as they gained back their strength. AIWC said they each gained 30 kilograms and passed their pre-release examinations before being released back into the wild by Alberta Fish & Wildlife on Oct. 24.

The two bears were confirmed to have denned for winter as of Nov. 4.

AIWC said it has helped release 17 cubs back into the wild since 2019.