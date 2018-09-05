Emergency crews were called to a two-alarm fire in the community of Panorama Hills that forced a number of people out of their homes on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to Panamount Common N.W. at about 3:00 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from two homes.

A second alarm was called in to bring additional resources to the scene.

Six people lived in the homes and officials say all were able to get out safely.

“The occupants of the home were able to self-evacuate and we have no reports of any injuries to occupants or firefighters at this time,” said Battalion Chief, Harley Spate.

Noel Gopez lives nearby and says he awoke to an orange glow.

“I opened up the window and the distance between the two houses, you could feel the heat gushing out to the window, even in the cold weather like this, you can feel the heat," he said.

Belle Aguila also lives in the community and says one of the homes involved was vandalized a few weeks ago.

“Just a few weeks ago the house was actually vandalized. There was graffiti just all over the walls and the door and whatnot and we just thought that was the end of it but I guess not,” she said.

Fire officials say it is too early to determine what caused the fire and that a fire investigator is on scene.