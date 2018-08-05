Two people are facing charges dozens of vehicles and homes were shattered by a bb gun in the northwest community of Thorncliffe on Saturday evening.

Police say they were called to respond to the incident at around 8:00 p.m. and when they arrived, they found that dozens of cars and homes had broken windows.

Many people who live in the community say they heard the shots but couldn’t see where they were coming from.

Chantal Desbiens, an area resident, had the back window of her car shot out in the incident but she wasn’t the only victim.

“They told me that a lot of the cars on the street had been hit.”

She says that a lot of the residents on the street are feeling angry and frustrated about the vandalism.

“I think people are ticked off at their windows being shot out because it’s not a cheap fix. No one wants their house being shot at and it’s scary, there are little kids around. There are little kids all over the place; my daughter could have been in that car.”

John Dupont says the front window of his house was shattered in the incident. He said he was watching TV with his wife when they heard a funny sound.

“I looked out the window and it disintegrated. As I stepped up to the window, it all just fell out. I saw guys in a car driving away but I have no idea who they were or what happened.”

Police ended up chasing the suspects all the way west out of Calgary and ended up catching up to them on the Trans-Canada Highway, just before the exit to Kananaskis.

There is no word on charges at this time.