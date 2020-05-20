CALGARY -- Calgary police are turning to the public for help in their investigation into a fatal hit-and-run last week, hoping to find someone who gave one of the vehicle's passengers a ride after the crash.

At around 2:30 a.m. on May 13, police say a Dodge Journey and Buick Allure were speeding southbound on 52nd Street N.E. The Buick struck the back of the Dodge, causing it to spin and flip across the northbound lanes of the road.

Ibaad Yar, 15, was ejected from the Dodge and died at the scene. Two other minors in the vehicle were taken to Alberta Children's Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the incident may have been a case of road rage.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have picked up one of the passengers from the Dodge Journey after the crash.

The passenger is believed to have been picked up between the scene of the crash — 52nd Street and 16th Avenue S.W. — and the Village Square Leisure Centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.