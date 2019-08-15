An elderly man was transported to hospital Thursday morning after a two-vehicle collision on Memorial Drive S.E.

Police say a car and a truck collided about 10:50 a.m. near Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital suffering from serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Police say one lane of traffic was closed for about 20 minutes, but has since reopened.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.