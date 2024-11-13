CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Two years of fun': Historian Harry Sanders talks new book on stories behind Alberta's placenames

    Share

    "It was two years of fun."

    Calgary historian Harry Sanders has an uncontained enthusiasm for his subject and is sharing it with readers in his new book, Abee to Zuma City: How Alberta's Cities, Towns, Villages and Hamlets Got Their Names.

    "You can't make it up. I'm confined by the known facts and if I know the facts, I'm free to zip around and construct a narrative and find the connections. It's like painting a painting or writing a song in my head," Sanders told CTV News.

    Calgary historian Harry Sanders has an uncontained enthusiasm for his subject and is sharing it with readers in his new book, Abee to Zuma City: How Alberta's Cities, Towns, Villages and Hamlets Got Their Names.

    Not only has Sanders zeroed in on some of the quirky origins of remote Alberta communities, he's written about the roots of the province's big cities.

    Fort Calgary at one point was Fort Brisebois, named after the Northwest Mounted Police commander there.

    "He was unpopular among the men and he was in the wrong political party at the time, so they ousted him," said Sanders.

    Colonel James MacLeod took over and named the fort after a community in Scotland.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. Congress hosts second round of UFO hearings

    The U.S. government held another UFO hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the second such hearing in 16 months. This hearing was billed as an attempt by congress to provide a better understanding of what is known about previous sightings of UFOs, also known as UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News