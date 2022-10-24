Tyler Shandro's Law Society of Alberta conduct hearings rescheduled to January

The Law Society of Alberta says a hearing for Justice Minister Tyler Shandro has been rescheduled for January.

The hearing will look into a series of incidents from 2020 to determine if Shandro breached the law society's code of conduct.

Shandro was health minister from April 2019 until Sept. 21, 2021, when he resigned and was moved to the labour and immigration portfolio, switching with now Health Minister Jason Copping.

According to a notice on the Law Society of Alberta’s website, there are three allegations against Shandro.

One alleges he "attended the private residence of a member of the public, behaving inappropriately by engaging in conduct that brings reputation of the profession into disrepute."

The second allegation is that Shandro "used his position as minister of health to obtain personal cell phone numbers" and "contacted one or more members of the public outside regular work hours using that information."

The third allegation is that Shandro "responded to an email from a member of the public addressed to his wife by threatening to refer that individual to the authorities if they did not address future correspondence to his office as minister of health."

The hearing has been rescheduled for Jan. 24-26, 2023.