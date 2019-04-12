Plain-clothed members of the RCMP searched an auto-repair shop owned by United Conservative Party candidate for Calgary-East, Peter Singh, on Thursday night and seized several items from the business.

RCMP officials confirm a search warrant was executed at the Autopro location in the 5700 block of 17 Avenue Southeast on Thursday. RCMP members left the shop carrying a computer hard drive, additional electronic devices and a hard-shell suitcase shortly before 11:00 p.m.

The nature of the RCMP investigation has not been disclosed.

The auto repair shop was closed on Friday; a closure that contradicts the posted hours of operations at the business’ entrance.

A representative at Singh’s campaign office says the Calgary-East candidate’s whereabouts were unknown as of Friday afternoon.

As of Friday afternoon, Peter Singh had not returned CTV’s email and telephone requests for comment. Late Friday afternoon, United Conservative Party officials stated the RCMP had not contacted the party or Singh regarding the investigation but had been in contact with Singh's son.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Friday, Peter Singh released the following statement proclaiming his innocence while alleging his opponents played a role in bringing exposure to the search conducted at his business:

"I stand firm on my innocence. I have fully cooperated with the RCMP. The items seized from my business were returned at 9:00am this morning. It is apparent this story is a scare tactic used to create doubt in the voter’s mind by the competition, to hurt my Campaign and the United Conservative Party during this crucial time as we very near Election Day."

"I am completely focused on my Campaign, and this news story in not deterring our hard-earned efforts to represent my riding in Calgary-East and to advocate for a better Alberta. I will not allow my volunteers efforts and months of preparation to be wasted, as together we have knocked on thousands of doors and worked tirelessly to connect with the Community Members of Calgary-East."

"This News Story has only made my team and I want to fight harder to represent our riding, so our communities are free from such a Party that use tactics to scare and make voters fear change."

The office of the Alberta election commissioner would not comment on whether it was investigating Singh.

With files from CTV's Brenna Rose