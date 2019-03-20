

CTV Calgary Staff





The United Conservative Party has selected Jeremy Wong as its candidate in Calgary-Mountain View to fill the void created following Caylan Ford’s resignation amidst controversy.

Wong had lost to Ford in the December vote to become the UCP nominee in the riding.

Ford announced her decision to resign as the candidate earlier this week after the independent non-profit newsroom, PressProgress, published an online story alleging that Ford argued that white supremacist terrorists are not treated the same as Islamic terrorists. She claimed her decision to resign was made to ensure she would ‘avoid being a distraction’ to the campaign and that the comments in the PressProgress piece were ‘distortions’ and did not reflect her views.

The race to represent Calgary-Mountain View is expected to be extremely competitive as Wong will face Alberta Liberal Party leader David Khan, Kathleen Ganley of the Alberta New Democratic Party , the Alberta Party’s Angela Kokott, and Thana Boonlert of the Green Party of Alberta.

