Ukrainian culture front and centre at weekend festival

Calgary’s Ukrainian community is inviting everyone to come out experience their culture and cuisine Saturday.

This is the 14th year for the Calgary Ukrainian Festival which features performers from across Western Canada bringing you the very best in Ukrainian song, dance and music.

There are also vendors from all across Canada offering a wide variety of Ukrainian merchandise including beautiful hand crafted items such as Ukrainian blouses and shirts, ceramics, pysanky, artwork, jewellery, music, t-shirts and much more.

The event runs until midnight Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Acadia Recreation Complex, 240 90 Ave. S.E.

General admission for those aged 13-64 is $10, seniors defined as 65+ and youth aged are both $5, while anyone under 5 is free.