Ukrainian translators needed to assist newcomer students enrolled in Calgary schools this fall
Both of Calgary's largest school boards are recruiting translators anticipating an influx of students from Ukraine, after a wave of newcomers to Calgary fled the Russian-Ukrainian war.
The interpreter services would help families with the registration process and throughout the school year for specific events as needed.
Translators will not be incorporated into daily classroom instruction.
The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) says 621 Ukrainian students have enrolled as of early August, but that number is expected to rise.
"We have seen our immigration numbers coming into CBE of non-Canadians actually surpass what we see even before COVID-19," said Andrea Holowka, superintendent of school improvement, CBE.
"It's important for us to make sure that we understand where they are at when they come and be able to structure programming for them when they enter into the schools," she said.
The Calgary Catholic School District says it estimates 130 Ukrainian students will attend class this fall, and also expects this number to climb.
Both boards operate its own reception centres specifically for newcomer students and their families offering language supports, as well as providing direct links to other support services for newcomers.
The Calgary Bridge Foundation for Youth is one organization that has provided language services for both school boards.
Recruitment efforts are underway for translation services in Ukrainian and Russian dialects.
UKRAINIAN PARENTS HOPEFUL
Language may be a barrier for Anna Kilevaia's 14-year-old son attending high school this fall.
"(I am) a little stressed but I hope he can understand the opportunity to learn English in an English society," said Kilevaia.
She added that she believes translation services may help with communication between the school and her family.
"I don't know exact education system in Canada but here (it is) so lovely and people (are open) and I think they will help him to learn English," she said.
Alyona Myravechenko's 16-year-old daughter is already preparing for going to school in English.
"My daughter studies some subjects, mathematics, chemistry biology at home studying because she's very worried about different systems."
She believes her daughter will do best learning exclusively with English instruction.
Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The Centre of Newcomers, which provides English course to adult temporary residents originally from Ukraine, says language supports are crucial to help with resettlement.
"One day they woke up and that was it. They needed to leave," said Anila Lee Yuen, president and CEO of the Centre for Newcomers.
She added, "the empathy from Calgarians and Canadians is really important in terms of understanding that and also in terms of understanding that, and being able to provide those resources so they can catch up and learn English as quickly as possible."
