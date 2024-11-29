Unattended candle led to fire inside Lethbridge home: officials

An investigation is underway after a fire at a Lethbridge home on Friday.

At around 4:30 a.m., Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) responded to reports of a fire at the 1800 block of 18 Avenue North.

The family at the home called 911 reporting smoke in the residence before leaving safely.

Firefighters from four stations arrived. Preliminary investigation suggested that an unattended candle igited a fire, damaging a wall.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, limiting the damage to an estimated $5,000.

No injuries were reported.

LFES reminds residents to never leave a candle burning before leaving a room or going to sleep; keep combustible materials at least one metre away; and install working fire alarms on every floor of your home and test them monthly to make sure they work.

For more information on fire safety, visit Lethbridge.ca/fire