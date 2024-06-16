University District hosts annual Tails & Treasures event

Dog lovers were in for a treat Sunday as the University District hosted its annual Tails & Treasures event.

The free community event featured performances from the Global Pet Foods Superdogs, known for their tricks and stunts.

Calgary-based band the Manik Men also performed.

"We're thrilled to host our fifth annual Tails & Treasures. It's an event where we invite residents and community members to bring their pets and enjoy pets performing and see what a great walkable and pet-friendly community we have," says Lorna Prediger, the director of marketing at the University of Calgary Properties Group.

Families could also enter their dog to compete in the Amateur Community Dog Show, with the top three dogs awarded for best trick and costume.

A smooch-your-pooch photo booth was also on site.

The community event was held on Father's Day and organizers say what better way to celebrate than with your four-legged family members by your side.