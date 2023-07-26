University of Calgary hosts Indigenous girls from Northwest Territories in STEM camp

Pamela Ellemers, principal mineral resource manager with De Beers Canada, works with 13-year-old Angie Football at a STEM camp at the University of Calgary that De Beers sponsors. Pamela Ellemers, principal mineral resource manager with De Beers Canada, works with 13-year-old Angie Football at a STEM camp at the University of Calgary that De Beers sponsors.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina